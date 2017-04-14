New York choreographer taking ‘Citizen’ to Miami

Reggie Wilson’s “Citizen,’’ by his Fist & Heel Performance Group, will be presented in Miami on April 21 and 22.

The dance group, founded in 1989 by the noted New York City-based choreographer, draws from the cultures of Africans in the Americas and combines them with post-modern elements and his own personal movement style to create what Wilson calls “post-African/Neo-HooDoo Modern dances.”

In “Citizen,’’ Wilson asks, “What does it mean to belong?” and “What does it mean to not want to belong?” These are core questions of Wilson’s investigations for this evening-length dance work.

The April 21 and 22 performances are at 8:30 p.m. at the Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami. General admission is $25 with $50 VIP tickets and $20 tickets for artists, students and seniors.

Movement workshops

On Monday, April 17, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a movement workshop with Wilson and Yemen Brown – a member of his company – will be hosted by the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC), 6161 NW 22nd Ave, Miami.

For information and to RSVP, contact Anita Hope, AHCAC dance coordinator, at 786-385-2353.

On April 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, a second movement workshop will be hosted by the dance department at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus, 11011 SW 104th Street, Miami.

This workshop, also with Wilson and Brown, will be held at Room G303, (Gym building, third floor dance studio). Phone Michelle Murray at 305-237-2426 for more information and to RSVP.

On April 22 at 2 p.m., the HistoryMiami Museum will host a panel discussion on “Citizen’’ in the South Building of the Museum at 101 West Flagler Street in Miami.

The panel, developed in partnership with HistoryMiami, will be moderated by Dr. Wallis Tinnie, and will include Dr. Jafari Allen, Augusto Soledade, Cristina Favretto and Wilson. This event is free and open to the public.

Tickets for the evening performances are available by calling 305-324-4337 or online at www.tigertail.org.