Judge to speak at Tampa law school’s commencement

WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa Bay campus will host its spring commencement ceremony on April 15 at the University of South Florida’s School of Music in Tampa. During the ceremony, Judge Barbara Twine Thomas of Hillsborough County’s 13th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Division will provide the keynote. Chosen by his classmates, Ricardeau Lucceus will present the valedictory remarks.

Before joining the bench, Thomas was an attorney in private practice and has served as past president for the Hillsborough Association for Women Lawyers, George Edgecomb Bar Association and the Hillsborough County Bar Foundation. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida and her J.D. from the University of Florida.