Forget about fake apologies from White racists
How many times will White racists continue to make despicable and deplorable comments towards African-Americans? Here’s the answer – for as long as they can get away with it.
Every time White politicians/commentators slip up and make lewd remarks about African-Americans, they are quick to apologize, if they are pressured. And so quick is the African-American community to forgive. To that I say, “Screw the apology and screw accepting the apology.”
Quit being nice
For so long, we African-Americans have turned the other cheek and played nice. NO MORE. It’s time to make those who subscribe directly and indirectly to White supremacy pay. How so?
First, by registering to vote, actually voting, and becoming involved in the political process. If we want change, we must initiate change. NO MORE waiting on others to do for us when can and should be doing for ourselves.
Second, economically boycott businesses that support/sponsor individuals who continuously degrade and demean the African-American community.
Case in point – when people such as Fox commentator Bill O’Reilly take jabs at successful Black women like Congresswoman Maxine Waters, he and Fox must pay a price. Why? Because if they don’t feel the pain, they will continue the propaganda.
Under no circumstances would they every make raunchy comments about Jews or those within the LGBTQ community. Oppressors refuse to attack people and/or groups who have money and power. Those who own businesses, control their politics, and own the media have control.
No olive branches
As African-Americans, we CANNOT allow anyone to use us, abuse us, or mistreat us. NO MORE reaching out the olive branch begging for an apology. I’m not promoting violence. What I am promoting is speaking in a language that racist and oppressors understand – CONTROL. When we control, we call the shots.
When White racist politicians and/or commentators offer an apology, they are not serious or sincere. They got caught and pressured. And they will continue to act up and act out as long as they are permitted. If there is no pain (financially to the individual and to the network), nothing has been accomplished.
I’m challenging us as African-Americans to do the following:
•Stop being quick to forgive those who don’t care about us (individually and collectively).
•Start and support our own businesses whereby we can control our own destiny.
•Become more politically involved. Let’s not keep talking about the problem; let’s be a part of the solution
•Become financial literate and understand how money works. Otherwise, we will be left out and left behind.
No more fake apologies from White racist politicians and commentators. The next time – and there will be a next time – someone decides to utter something venomous towards African-Americans, let’s make them pay.
Dr. Sinclair Grey III is a speaker, business trainer, writer, and success coach. Contact him at drgrey@sinclairgrey.org.
