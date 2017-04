DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.

Never to be forgotten

In 1964, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. pointed to a bullet hole in a St. Augustine hotel he stayed in while protesting racial segregation there. King was targeted for death from the time he began his civil rights career in Montgomery, Ala., in 1955. He was murdered in Memphis, Tenn., on April 4, 1968 – 49 years ago this week. (AP / FLORIDA COURIER FILES)