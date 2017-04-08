Bernice King takes ‘Kardashian’ Pepsi ad down

BY THE FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

After being attacked by “Black Twitter” – and a damning Twitter response by Bernice King, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s daughter – Pepsi pulled a new TV ad featuring “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kendall Jenner less than 24 hours after it was posted to YouTube.

The ad featured Jenner, a model, leaving a photography shoot, snatching off her blond wig, and joining a protest march. She gives a can of Pepsi to a young male police officer who is facing off against the protesters. He smiles, and the protestors start to cheer.

Twitter, especially Black Twitter users, went crazy with both serious and humorous responses.

From @colorofchange: “The new @Pepsi ad stealing the imagery of @IeshiaEvans in Baton Rouge and exploiting the activism of Black women.”

From @JalessaLashay: “The #Pepsi ad is such an accurate depiction of what happens when white people gather to talk about ‘diversity’”

From @hasanthehun: “New pepsi ad idea: April is sexual assault awareness month Women should just hand a pepsi if they’re being harassed by Trump or Bill Oreilly”

From @indigofoxe: “omg, what? A Pepsi ad piggybacking social issues for profit? A multinational corporation is making a buck on suffering? UNBELIEVABLE!!”

From @ira: An iconic picture of Malcolm X peeping out a window while holding a rifle, with the caption, “When the cops come and you only have Coca-Cola in the fridge”

From @phil_lewis: A picture of two White police officers twisting Dr. King’s arm as they arrest him with the caption, “Just wait one second, officers. I have a Pepsi.”

But it was Bernice King’s tweet on Wednesday – exactly 49 years after her father was murdered – that likely forced Pepsi to pull the ad.

“If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi,” she wrote as a caption under a picture of Dr. King, in sunglasses, being pushed back by a White Mississippi state trooper during the “March Against Fear” from Memphis, Tenn., to Jackson, Miss., in 1966.

‘Global message’

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position,” Pepsi said in a statement.

There was no corporate apology to Bernice King, protestors, or anyone else. Black Twitter also noticed that.

“By the way, Pepsi is EXTRA trash for that apology. They apologize to KENDALL. Oh. B/c she’s the victim here. EXTRAAAAA TRASH,” tweeted @AwesomelyLuvvie.