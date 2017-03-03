SeaWorld Orlando to offer $5,000 scholarships to Florida Students

SeaWorld Orlando’s Environmental Scholarship Program is accepting applications from Florida high school seniors who share the organization’s passion for protecting and preserving the natural world.

If selected, students will receive a one-time award of $5,000 to use at any college or university they plan to attend.

As a part of their application, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA and create a short video that demonstrates their commitment to conservation or environmental issues.

The video must be uploaded to YouTube and submitted on the SeaWorld website by Friday, March 31.

The applications will be evaluated by representatives of SeaWorld’s Education & Conservation Department.

Judges will consider originality, creativity, content, organization, neatness and the general presentation of the application.

For more information and to submit an application, visit https://seaworldparks.com/en/seaworld-orlando/educational-programs/scholarships.