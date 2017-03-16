Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 294
King Don and the art of interruption – Twitter is to your new prez as “chaff” is to military aircraft: a distraction to ward off scrutiny of his administration.
Here’s the definition of chaff from the website globalsecurity.org: “Chaff and flares are defensive mechanisms employed from military aircraft to avoid detection and/or attack by adversary air defense systems. Chaff consists of small fibers that reflect radar signals and, when dispensed in large quantities from aircraft, form a cloud that temporarily hides the aircraft from radar detection…chaff forms the electromagnetic equivalent of a visual smoke screen that temporarily hides the aircraft from radar…(and) serves to decoy radar allowing aircraft to maneuver or egress from the area.”
In this analogy, “adversary air defense systems” are fact-checkers and mainstream media. Twitter is Trump’s chaff.
What happens? Trump goes to Twitter, makes up something outrageous (“Obama wiretapped me! SAD!”). The media refocuses its attention away from Trump’s hirings and firings, executive orders, legislation, and policy directives, then spends limited time and expensive effort trying to debunk what Trump already knew was a lie in the first place.
I’ve written about this before. Don’t get distracted by King Don’s chaff. Stay focused…
Way to go, Wig! Here’s a proud pop moment. Charles III, also known as “Wig,” traveled with about 80 of his Seminole Middle schoolmates from Plantation (Broward County) to Washington, D.C., for a whirlwind four-day trip. An essay contest selected four students to place a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington Cemetery. Charles told the story of our family’s experience with the military and was one of four selected. We’ll publish his essay next week!
Hit me up at ccherry2@gmail.com.
