Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 293
HBCUs in D.C. – Great! They’ll get more love from King Don than they got from Bro. Prez…
“They lost Ryan”– So said King Don after a Navy SEAL, William “Ryan” Owens, was killed last month in a botched military raid in Yemen. I guess “personal responsibility” applies only to poor Black folks who constantly play “the race card” to make excuses for their sorry lives. Haven’t heard a Republican say a mumblin’ word criticizing King Don for dumping on his generals and taking the coward’s way out. The buck obviously doesn’t stop at his desk…
Uber no more – I like to keep my dollars. I’ve cut the cost of trips to the airport in half by using Uber rather than taxis.
I’ve known about Uber’s scorched-earth, disruptive business practices worldwide that has put driver-owned taxis out of business. I’ve learned of widespread sexual harassment allegedly embedded in their “frat boy” corporate culture. But the sight of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick literally cussing out a driver who complained about making less money and going bankrupt because Uber cut fees to drivers was too much.
“Some people don’t like to take responsibility for their own shit,” Kalanick yelled at the guy. “They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!” Did Kalanick – who was formerly on one of King Don’s business advisory councils – lecture his friend King Don about “personal responsibility?”
We can teach lessons to the Silicon Valley and Wall Street “gods of the universe” who personify entitlement because they are filthy stinking rich. Uber app deleted…
I’m at ccherry2@gmail.com.
Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 293
HBCUs in D.C. – Great! They’ll get more love from King Don than they got from Bro. Prez…
“They lost Ryan”– So said King Don after a Navy SEAL, William “Ryan” Owens, was killed last month in a botched military raid in Yemen. I guess “personal responsibility” applies only to poor Black folks who constantly play “the race card” to make excuses for their sorry lives. Haven’t heard a Republican say a mumblin’ word criticizing King Don for dumping on his generals and taking the coward’s way out. The buck obviously doesn’t stop at his desk…
Uber no more – I like to keep my dollars. I’ve cut the cost of trips to the airport in half by using Uber rather than taxis.
I’ve known about Uber’s scorched-earth, disruptive business practices worldwide that has put driver-owned taxis out of business. I’ve learned of widespread sexual harassment allegedly embedded in their “frat boy” corporate culture. But the sight of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick literally cussing out a driver who complained about making less money and going bankrupt because Uber cut fees to drivers was too much.
“Some people don’t like to take responsibility for their own shit,” Kalanick yelled at the guy. “They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!” Did Kalanick – who was formerly on one of King Don’s business advisory councils – lecture his friend King Don about “personal responsibility?”
We can teach lessons to the Silicon Valley and Wall Street “gods of the universe” who personify entitlement because they are filthy stinking rich. Uber app deleted…
I’m at ccherry2@gmail.com.
Related stories
View all posts by FCEditor →