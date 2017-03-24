No more death row

Decision sets governor, cops off

TALLAHASSEE – A Central Florida state attorney who created a firestorm by deciding not to seek the death penalty for alleged cop-killer Markeith Loyd – or in any other capital case – is accusing Gov. Rick Scott of abusing his authority by ousting her as prosecutor in the Loyd case.

Aramis Ayala, state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange and Osceola counties, asked a judge Monday to put a hold on proceedings in Loyd’s case. He’s accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and the execution-style killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Scott reassigns case

The legal action from Ayala, who infuriated Scott and other Republican elected officials by announcing last week she would not seek the death penalty in Loyd’s case or any others, came after Scott reassigned the case to Brad King, an Ocala-area state attorney who is an outspoken proponent of the death penalty.

Death penalty opponents support Ayala.

“Ending use of the death penalty in Orange County is a step toward restoring a measure of trust and integrity in our criminal justice system,” said Adora Obi Nweze, president of the NAACP Florida State Conference.

Orlando pastor Gabriel Salguero said, “By naming a broken program, Ms. Ayala creates hope in the community for working together to find better alternatives.” Salguero leads the Calvario City Church and is president of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition.

Defends himself

Law enforcement officials, meanwhile, expressed their anger with the decision. Scott defended his decision to appoint a different prosecutor.

“When I first heard that the State Attorney Ayala had decided not to fully prosecute the accused murderer of his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and officer Debra Clayton, I personally was shocked,” Scott told reporters Monday afternoon.

Scott said he attended the funeral of Clayton, whom Loyd is accused of killing execution-style, and Norm Lewis, an Orange County deputy who died in a traffic crash during a nine-day hunt for Loyd.

“So the first thing I did was I asked her to recuse herself, she said she wasn’t going to so I moved the case to Brad King. Last week, she said she was fine with that. Today she’s changed her position.

So the case has been assigned to Brad King, and that was the right decision,” the governor said.

Scott said earlier in the day he is “going to continue to look at our options” regarding removing Ayala from her post.

Letter to Scott

Ayala’s action came the same day more than 100 former prosecutors, judges and law professors sent a letter to Scott challenging his authority to remove the prosecutor – who, like other state attorneys, enjoys broad discretion in seeking the death penalty – from pursuing the case as she sees fit.

In a five-page filing, Ayala argued that Scott lacks the power to strip her of her role as prosecutor.

The Florida Constitution gives Ayala “complete authority over charging and prosecuting decisions,” she wrote. If a court interpreted the state law in the same manner as Scott, Ayala wrote, the governor could supersede a prosecutor in any given case.

Her objection to being taken off the Loyd case came the same day more than 100 legal experts also accused Scott of overstepping his authority.

‘Dangerous precedent’

Former state Supreme Court justices Gerald Kogan and Harry Lee Anstead, both outspoken critics of Florida’s death penalty system, and Talbot “Sandy” D’Alemberte, a former American Bar Association president who also served as president of Florida State University, were among those who signed the missive to Scott, warning that his involvement in the case “sets a dangerous precedent.”

“The governor picking and choosing how criminal cases are prosecuted, charged or handled in local matters is troubling as a matter of policy and practice. Indeed, there seems to be no precedent in Florida for this type of use of power,” they wrote.

Harry Shorstein, a former Jacksonville-area state attorney who signed the letter, told The News Service of Florida on Monday that it was wrong for the governor to remove an elected officer “who was fulfilling her duties but not in the manner in which the governor wanted them to be fulfilled.”

Ayala told reporters her rationale for not pursuing the death penalty was because she believed it is not a deterrent to crime, is costly and can drag on for years, adding to victims’ anguish – reasons Shorstein says have been well-documented.

Dara Kam and Tom Urban of the News Service of Florida; Gal Tziperman Lotan, Rene Stutzman and Stephanie Allen of the Orlando Sentinel /TNS contributed to this report.