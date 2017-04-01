Nelson says he won’t vote for Gorsuch

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., said Monday he will vote against confirming federal-appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Republican President

Donald Trump nominated Gorsuch to fill the opening left by the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia.

“Deciding whether to confirm a president’s nominee for the highest court in the land is a responsibility I take very seriously,” Nelson said in a prepared statement. “Over the past few weeks, I have met with Judge Gorsuch, listened to the Judiciary Committee’s hearings and reviewed his record with an open mind.

“I have real concerns with his thinking on protecting the right to vote and allowing unlimited money in political campaigns. In addition, the judge has consistently sided with corporations over employees, as in the case of a freezing truck driver who, contrary to common sense, Judge Gorsuch would have allowed to be fired for abandoning his disabled rig during extreme weather conditions.”