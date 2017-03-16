McGhee tapped as next House Democratic leader

Florida House Democrats elected a future leader Monday night, tapping state Rep. Kionne McGhee to lead their caucus after the 2018 elections. McGhee, a 39-year-old attorney from Miami, edged out Rep. Bobby DuBose, D-Fort Lauderdale, in a 23-17 vote.

McGhee, a former Miami-Dade County prosecutor who was first elected to the House in 2012, will lead the House Democratic campaigns in the 2018 elections, looking to narrow the current 79-to-41 edge the Republicans hold in the chamber.

Inspiring story

In appealing to the caucus, McGhee emphasized his life story, which included growing up in public housing, having his younger brother and father murdered and being labeled mentally challenged while in high school.

From those humble beginnings, McGhee went on to earn a law degree, practice law and become a motivational speaker.

“There is no room for apathy but there is always room for more empathy for those who need our help and our love and our compassion,” he told the caucus after his election.

McGhee said his election Monday night was also special because it happened to be the 13th anniversary of his marriage to his wife, Stacy.

Tampa Democrat Janet Cruz currently leads the caucus but will leave the House after the 2018 elections because of term limits.