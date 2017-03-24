Exonoree speaks at Tampa area law school

NEWS Filed under FLORIDA Posted by FCEditor

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

James Bain, the longest serving exoneree in U.S. history to be released using post-conviction DNA evidence spoke at the Tampa Bay campus of WMU-Cooley Law School on March 10. Former FBI agent Robert Cromwell also spoke at the event.

The program was brought to the law school by the Innocence Project of Florida (IPF). Cromwell and Bain spoke to those in attendance about the importance of post-conviction DNA testing and how every criminal case should be examined carefully to prevent individuals from being wrongfully convicted.

As a non-profit organization, IPF helps innocent prisoners in Florida obtain their freedom and rebuild their lives.

Founded in 2003, it has secured the release and exoneration of a number of innocent individuals from Florida’s prisons, including achieving the exoneration of Bain, who endured 35 years of wrongful incarceration.

IPF is a member of the Innocence Network, an affiliation of organizations dedicated to providing pro bono legal and investigative services to individuals seeking to prove innocence of crimes for which they have been convicted and working to redress the causes of wrongful conviction.