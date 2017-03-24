‘Black Aspirations’ are coming soon
I have begun to compile the data for my next book, which will be titled, “The Light is the Truth.”
God willing, the book will be released later this year.
In addition to your favorite Gantt Report columns and opinions, the book will also include what I call Black Aspirations, short messages about Black life and experiences.
Some of the messages will be about relationships, business, religion, culture, education and other topics. Here’s a sample of messages that should number in the hundreds in the book.
•Oftentimes, many of your problems are created when you outgrow your comfort zone. A lot of times when you move out, you move up! Put that bad life in your rear-view mirror!
•Even if you dislike the messenger, you can love the message. Respect the truth and recognize the wisdom and knowledge!
Heated and stirred up
•You and your partner’s love life is like a stew. If you don’t keep your romance heated and stirred up, it can get cold and become spoiled!
•In a troubled relationship, the grass always looks greener on another man’s or woman’s side.
However, don’t burn down the bridge when you decide to make your move across, because what you thought was a greener pasture may turn out to be a broken-down field of poisonous weeds!
Oftentimes, men and women that look good from afar are far from looking and being good!
•True love is like a safe that only the right man or woman can unlock. Sometimes, however, when people dwell on past hurts the combination to their love is locked inside the safe!
•Fake friends are worse than evil enemies!
•A good African-American man is like a good cup of Kenyan coffee: hot, sweet, black and strong!
•When you tell everyone everything you think you have, everything you really have will soon be gone!
Losing respect
•A man who lies to himself, and believes his own lies, becomes unable to recognize truth in himself or in anyone else, and he ends up losing respect for himself and for others.
•People that say they want equal rights and justice – and yet hate agitators, activists and freedom fighters – are men and women who want wine without stomping the grapes, tea without boiling the water and crops without plowing the ground.
•It is very easy to hate, to envy or to ignore, but it is very hard to love, to cherish or to go “all in” in a marriage or a relationship. Anybody can tear somebody down, but it takes a special man or woman to bring a person up!
•Whoever loves you behaves like they love you, talks to you like they love you, and treats you like they love you!
‘High-walled lane’
•Too many family members, friends and coworkers go through life walking down a high-walled lane with people of our own kind, the same economic situation, and the same national background and education and religious outlook. Beyond those walls all humanity lies, unknown and unseen, untouched by our restricted and impoverished lives.
•Dear God, I pray for courage but receive danger, so that courage can grow. I pray for wisdom but receive trouble, so that wisdom might develop. I pray for love but receive torment and hatred, so that love may be exercised. I cannot only grow in good conditions, for there would be no need to call on You for help and guidance. May the blessings of my God and my ancestors direct my life and keep away from my home, my family and my business all harm and evil which cause me hardship!
•Some people only want a partner that can give them an occasional moment of “quality time,” but it is better to get with a man or woman that can give you a quality life! Don’t settle for someone that only wants to hit and quit!
Jesus and Judas
•Every Jesus has a Judas. If you live long enough, a family member, friend or coworker that you love and support will lie on you, leave you and profess their love for your haters and enemies! But never lose faith, as all things are possible for we who believe in God!
•I don’t need Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to tell me who the voice of the community is. I recognize that voice when I hear it speak out against injustice and inequality. I never wonder who a freedom fighter is. I watch them when they battle against exploitation, oppression and discrimination. It is a sad sheep that needs a wolf to tell him who the shepherd is!
“Like” The Gantt Report page on Facebook. Contact Lucius at www.allworldconsultants.net.
‘Black Aspirations’ are coming soon
I have begun to compile the data for my next book, which will be titled, “The Light is the Truth.”
God willing, the book will be released later this year.
In addition to your favorite Gantt Report columns and opinions, the book will also include what I call Black Aspirations, short messages about Black life and experiences.
Some of the messages will be about relationships, business, religion, culture, education and other topics. Here’s a sample of messages that should number in the hundreds in the book.
•Oftentimes, many of your problems are created when you outgrow your comfort zone. A lot of times when you move out, you move up! Put that bad life in your rear-view mirror!
•Even if you dislike the messenger, you can love the message. Respect the truth and recognize the wisdom and knowledge!
Heated and stirred up
•You and your partner’s love life is like a stew. If you don’t keep your romance heated and stirred up, it can get cold and become spoiled!
•In a troubled relationship, the grass always looks greener on another man’s or woman’s side.
However, don’t burn down the bridge when you decide to make your move across, because what you thought was a greener pasture may turn out to be a broken-down field of poisonous weeds!
Oftentimes, men and women that look good from afar are far from looking and being good!
•True love is like a safe that only the right man or woman can unlock. Sometimes, however, when people dwell on past hurts the combination to their love is locked inside the safe!
•Fake friends are worse than evil enemies!
•A good African-American man is like a good cup of Kenyan coffee: hot, sweet, black and strong!
•When you tell everyone everything you think you have, everything you really have will soon be gone!
Losing respect
•A man who lies to himself, and believes his own lies, becomes unable to recognize truth in himself or in anyone else, and he ends up losing respect for himself and for others.
•People that say they want equal rights and justice – and yet hate agitators, activists and freedom fighters – are men and women who want wine without stomping the grapes, tea without boiling the water and crops without plowing the ground.
•It is very easy to hate, to envy or to ignore, but it is very hard to love, to cherish or to go “all in” in a marriage or a relationship. Anybody can tear somebody down, but it takes a special man or woman to bring a person up!
•Whoever loves you behaves like they love you, talks to you like they love you, and treats you like they love you!
‘High-walled lane’
•Too many family members, friends and coworkers go through life walking down a high-walled lane with people of our own kind, the same economic situation, and the same national background and education and religious outlook. Beyond those walls all humanity lies, unknown and unseen, untouched by our restricted and impoverished lives.
•Dear God, I pray for courage but receive danger, so that courage can grow. I pray for wisdom but receive trouble, so that wisdom might develop. I pray for love but receive torment and hatred, so that love may be exercised. I cannot only grow in good conditions, for there would be no need to call on You for help and guidance. May the blessings of my God and my ancestors direct my life and keep away from my home, my family and my business all harm and evil which cause me hardship!
•Some people only want a partner that can give them an occasional moment of “quality time,” but it is better to get with a man or woman that can give you a quality life! Don’t settle for someone that only wants to hit and quit!
Jesus and Judas
•Every Jesus has a Judas. If you live long enough, a family member, friend or coworker that you love and support will lie on you, leave you and profess their love for your haters and enemies! But never lose faith, as all things are possible for we who believe in God!
•I don’t need Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to tell me who the voice of the community is. I recognize that voice when I hear it speak out against injustice and inequality. I never wonder who a freedom fighter is. I watch them when they battle against exploitation, oppression and discrimination. It is a sad sheep that needs a wolf to tell him who the shepherd is!
“Like” The Gantt Report page on Facebook. Contact Lucius at www.allworldconsultants.net.
Related stories
View all posts by FCEditor →