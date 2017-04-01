Black activists hosting candidates school in St. Pete

BY THE FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

ST. PETERSBURG – On April 8 and 9, the Black is Back Coalition for Social Justice, Peace and Reparations will conduct an electoral campaign school for Black activists “who want to open up a new front for the struggle for self-determination in the U.S.,” according to an organizational press release.

“After years of organizing mass actions, conventions and conferences to promote self-determination while fighting Democrats and Republicans and their Black sycophants in our own communities, the Coalition has called on Black militants to invade the system White rulers have created to exercise White political power,” the release states.

“The White rulers have created cadres of Black politicians that are loyal to White power and are incapable of fighting for the legitimate independent power of our people.”

Calling the school “an intensive two-day process that usually takes a week or more,” the Coalition says it will train working-class people on qualifying to run for office, raising money, framing a campaign message, voter turnout, and using referendum and ballot initiative processes.

Florida-based civil rights attorney John Due, Glen Ford of the Black Agenda Report and Omali Yeshitela of the African People’s Socialist Party are on the list of presenters.

Registration is $100. Go to http://blackisbackcoalition.org for more info.