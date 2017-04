2017 MIAMI OPEN

No championship this time

Madison Keys, a Boca Raton resident ranked No. 9 worldwide in the singles division of the Women’s Tennis Association, hits a return during an early round match in the Miami Open. She was knocked out in the tourney’s third round by Spain’s Lara Arruabarrena. The eventual winner takes home a $1.1 million first prize. (KIM GIBSON / FLORIDA COURIER)