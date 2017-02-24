Why Trump lies about voter fraud, crime

LAUREN VICTORIA BURKE
NNPA COLUMNIST
During a recent interview on “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, President Trump’s senior advisor Stephen Miller lied about voter fraud during the 2016 elections. Miller couldn’t produce a shred of evidence when Stephanopoulos pressed him on the subject.
But Miller was just repeating what his boss said shortly before the election. At a rally in Cleveland, Ohio on October 23, 2016, presidential candidate Donald Trump said that, “14 percent of noncitizens are registered to vote.”
Coming together
Trump entered office lying about voter fraud and threatening an investigation. More recently, the lying crossed over into the topic of an increased “crime wave” that doesn’t exist. Now, the lies about a vast American crime wave and record levels of illegal voting seem to be coming together.
On January 23, during a meeting with members of Congress and the White House, Trump lied about voting again. Trump and Miller appear to be lying for two reasons.
First, Trump can’t come to terms with the fact that Hillary Clinton received almost three million more votes than he did. Second, the Trump administration appears to be laying the groundwork to justify a new law that would make it harder for people to vote, particularly minorities.
Not different
Trump’s attorney general, former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, had a history as an assistant US attorney of prosecuting African-Americans who were registering too many other African-Americans to vote. There’s no reason to believe that Sessions won’t pick up where he left off in Alabama in the 1970s.
Though Sessions’ past statements and actions in Alabama are clear, the public perception of Sessions the man is mixed.
American history of the disenfranchisement of African-American (and other minority) voters is also clear. In the late 1800s, it was a poll tax, literacy tests and other requirements that Black voters were unlikely to meet. Today it’s voter ID, closing polling places, cutting Sunday voting and purging voting rolls.
The continued strategy used by present-day Republicans is still the “Southern Strategy” – they’ve just added Hispanics to the list of targets.
The Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids started only two days after Attorney General Sessions was sworn in. Trump tweeted about his “crackdown on illegal criminals” a day after an ICE spokeswoman stated that, “ICE regularly conducts targeted enforcement operations during which additional resources and personnel are dedicated to apprehending deportable foreign nationals
Trump ‘lying’
“The president is lying when he says deporting immigrants is about fighting crime,” wrote Rep. Luis Gutierrez on February 10. “The president wants to show off and it appears he has unleashed the Department of Homeland Security to kick out large numbers of immigrants and anyone they encounter, without much oversight, review or due process.”
Gutierrez, who represents parts of Chicago, continued: “There is very little official information on what appears to be a new Trump deportation initiative. Homeland Security is deporting moms…under the smoke screen of criminal or anti-terror actions.”
Lost popular vote
Republicans have lost the popular vote over two presidential elections since 2000. The demographics in the country are becoming more Black and Brown. Researchers estimate that the share of White voters will fall a few percentage points every four years.
Trump, Miller and many others in the GOP are well aware of the math.
Lauren Victoria Burke is a political analyst who speaks on politics and African-American leadership.
I apologize for not using my real name, but I value my job. I hope you understand.
As discussed in these articles, Gregory Nolan conspired to commit voter fraud in Ohio to help get Barack Obama elected. He was rewarded with an appointment as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Tampa. See articles here.
http://www.dispatch.com/content/stories/local/2008/10/23/fraud_decision.html
And here
http://nypost.com/2008/10/24/nyers-swing-miss/
And here
http://michellemalkin.com/2008/10/15/voter-fraud-alert-houseful-of-out-of-state-obama-activists-registered-as-ohio-voters-received-absentee-ballots/
And here
http://michellemalkin.com/2008/10/15/ohio-prosecutor-investigating-voter-fraud-house/
Nolan is now a federal prosecutor in Tampa, hired by U.S. Attorney A. Lee Bentley, an Obama appointee. Bentley knew of the voter fraud issue when he hired Nolan just a few years after Nolan attempted to unlawfully impact the presidential election.
https://www.google.com/search?client=tablet-android-alco&ei=CiiKWLuXOcKFmwG50ZT4DA&q=gregory+nolan+assistant+united+states+attorney+florida&oq=gregory+nolan+assistant+united+states+attorney+fl&gs_l=mobile-gws-serp.1.0.33i21k1.1609.11462.0.13401.13.13.0.0.0.0.1384.5592.0j2j1j4j2j1j1j1.12.0….0…1c.1j4.64.mobile-gws-serp..1.12.5583…33i160k1.MIxMZheXpx0
Would Nolan would have been appointed if he had been trying to get people to fraudulently vote for President Obama’s opponent? Doubtful.
But just this month, a poor woman in Texas gets eight years in prison for similar conduct. See NYT article.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/10/us/illegal-voting-gets-texas-woman-8-years-in-prison-and-certain-deportation.html
If you are reluctant to click on the links, just Google “Greg Nolan vote from home” and “Gregory Nolan United States Attorney.” It will provide you with all you need to understand the situation.
This is not equal justice for all?
Neither Bentley nor Nolan are members of the Florida Bar.
Thank you for your time. I would be happy to provide you with addition information if necessary.
I apologize for not using my real name, but I value my job. I hope you understand.
