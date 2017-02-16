Some folks have Trump Derangement Syndrome
HARRY C. ALFORD
GUEST COLUMNIST
There is something going around throughout the United States that is causing anger, almost to the point of insanity.
It is turning our media into a fake news machine. You can turn to Fox News and get one story and then turn to CNN or MSNBC and get a different story concerning the same topic.
People can’t get over the fact that Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton. Many have cried repeatedly as if they just lost their mother. There are feuds amongst relatives.
This matter is starting to split our population into multiple factions.
‘TDS’ is widespread
I heard a term for this from Senator Ted Cruz, who calls it the “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
Many people cannot get over the election, and it is having serious mental effects on them.
Per Jim Martin, founder of the 6 Plus organization, some of the symptoms are “sweeping, unsupportable assertions; visions of grandeur; espousing conspiracy theories; unhinged name-calling; making up stuff; ad hominem attacks on people; unhappiness; paranoia and a sense of impending doom.”
I know two sisters, best friends, that don’t speak any more. They would talk three or four times a week. One sister gets upset at anybody who says something positive about President Trump. The other supported the Trump campaign and had tickets to the inauguration. Her sister went bonkers and hasn’t called her or taken her calls since.
I started investigating
There are violent protests towards public speakers who support conservative views. Universities, politicians’ town halls and “March Madness” – as the late George Curry would say – are being financed and managed by some entity. I have said many times that billionaire George Soros has something to do with all this. But now it is starting to appear that someone else might be involved.
These tactics remind me of the philosophy of that great Marxist organizer Saul Alinsky, who Wikipedia describes as “the founder of modern community organizing…often noted for his 1971 book ‘Rules for Radicals.’”
This leads me to a big fan of Alinsky: a community organizer named Barack Hussein Obama. His two terms at the White House did not satisfy his taste for changing America. He believes that there is much more to do. Does he feel that the GOP will destroy the ‘progress’ he has made, like Obamacare?
Back to his roots
Per Infowars.com, our former president has returned to his community activism. It is alleged that there are 25 local chapters of “Organizing for Action,” which grew out of his first campaign and is probably another Soros-funded organization.
Their mission is to stop President Trump on every move he makes. OFA has partnerships with the Center for American Progress, Planned Parenthood and MoveOn.org. This is a formula for felony rioting.
This organization will have a perfect recruiting ground: the growing number of persons being wrapped up in the state of mind known as TDS. Why couldn’t Obama ride off into the sunset back to Chicago, build his presidential library, and live off the millions of dollars that will come his way, just like all the other retired presidents.
The next few months are going to evolve into something the world has never seen. We may be headed for chaos. It could develop into a national security problem. Our enemies may start to get ideas of how they can take advantage of this.
I am sounding the alarm today. May God help us.
Harry C. Alford is the co-founder and president/CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce. Contact him via www.nationalbcc.org.
