Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 292
Kenny Kinsler, 1955-2016 – As 2017 begins, I’m writing another obituary for another schoolmate. This time, it’s my high school basketball teammate Kenny Kinsler, who died last week at age 61.
He was a year ahead of me at Seabreeze Senior High School in Daytona Beach. We were some of the first Black “jocks” to earn spots on the school’s sports teams which had been all-White.
Kenny was bowlegged, good-looking, had a great smile and a large laugh, and kept his big Afro tight back in the day. The women loved him!
When you saw Kenny, you always saw one of his best friends: either Earnest “Benny” Jones – another one of our basketball teammates who died before his 60th birthday – or Bobby “Action” Jackson, who helped desegregate Seabreeze’s football team. Rest in peace, Kenny, and holler at Benny for all of us…
Surviving to receive Social Security benefits – Many of my former classmates and I turned 60 last year. Decision time is approaching – whether to receive my Social Security benefits early (at age 62 years and eight months), or wait until I reach full retirement age (66 years and four months) to receive a larger monthly payment.
In less than a year, I’ve lost six of my high school or college classmates – all Black men – none of whom got to 62.
I remember being shocked at my 40th high school class reunion in 2014 at the long list of my Black classmates from elementary school through high school that had already died. Most of them had at least 35 years of work experience, which means they paid into the Social Security system for almost four decades. But they didn’t live to receive the benefits for themselves.
I know that Social Security and life insurance rates and benefits are based on semi-scientific actuarial tables and life expectancies. But given the fragility and disproportionate pain Black people, particularly Black men live in America, are brothers especially being short-changed? Or am I recognizing my own mortality?
Question: Why wouldn’t any Black man, given our relative fragility and shorter life expectancy vs. other demographic groups, take Social Security benefits as soon as he could qualify?
King Don’s Black History Month “listening session” – Want to see a clown show? Send a “jackleg” Black preacher to the White House.
On Wednesday, Donald Trump had a photo op with a handful of Black political supporters, administrators and advisers. (Only one Black entrepreneur, media owner and longtime GOP pundit Armstrong Williams, was at the table.)
All went well until self-appointed Black leader Rev. Darrell Scott, an early Trump supporter who pastors a church in Cleveland, Ohio, opened his mouth to say that “some of the top gang thugs in Chicago” reached out to him for “a sit-down” so that they could “lower the body count” here.
Scott referred to “lowering the body count” FOUR TIMES in about 60 seconds. His plan is to convince the gangs to “lower the body count” – NOT TO STOP KILLING BLACK PEOPLE IN THEIR OWN NEIGHBORHOODS – in exchange for some “social programs.”
INSANITY. I don’t mean to shout in capital letters. What the hell is this guy thinking? And he tells the whole planet before the “sit-down”? Go to YouTube link https://youtu.be/62mXds50yns to see this foolishness for yourself.
Sit down, bruh…
Contact me at ccherry2@gmail.com.
