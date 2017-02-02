Perry ends ‘senior justice’ role

NEWS Filed under FLORIDA Posted by FCEditor

Retired Florida Supreme Court Justice James E.C. Perry will end his service as a “senior” justice Tuesday, a month after Justice Alan Lawson replaced him on the court.

Chief Justice Jorge Labarga issued an order Dec. 1 that would have allowed Perry to serve until Sept. 30, 2018, as a senior justice. But in an order issued Jan. 11, Labarga wrote that Perry’s senior service would end Jan. 31.

In that order, Labarga said the Supreme Court “has a long tradition of assigning recently retired justices to senior service for purposes of completing the work they already had begun on this court before the dates of their retirement.”

But he said the practice should be limited. “At the time that the December l order was entered, it was not known when a new justice would be appointed to replace him (Perry),” the Jan. 11 order said.

“That issue now has been resolved. Moreover, the Honorable James E.C. Perry has expressed his desire that his senior service not be protracted for a lengthy period of time.”