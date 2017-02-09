Obama’s words shine in new documentary

BY ALEX GANGITANO

CQ-ROLL CALL/ TNS

WASHINGTON – Eighteen days after Barack Obama handed over the presidency of the United States to his successor, a film about his craft debuted.

The Smithsonian Channel’s “Obama Years: The Power of Words” frames Obama as the “Writer in Chief” and discusses the value the former president put on words and the power he knew words had in critical times during his presidency.

Its TV premiere is on the Smithsonian Channel on Feb. 27.

Shown in D.C.

It was shown Tuesday night at the National Museum of American History. The documentary is part of Smithsonian Channel’s series of films that have an African-American narrative.

The movie highlights six of Obama’s speeches, all of which the creators found particularly profound and significant. The first three were from before he was president.

The first speech was at the 2004 Democratic National Convention when former senator and future secretary of State John Kerry was the Democratic nominee for president. Obama met Jon Favreau there, a former speechwriter and one of the many narrators of the movie.

Narrators, pictures

Other narrators include Favreau’s successor, Cody Keenan, and former senior advisers Valerie Jarrett and David Axelrod. Many of the photographs were from former White House photographer Pete Souza.

These insiders provided the voice of Obama, what went into writing a speech and insight into the former president’s methods – which often included marking up and extensively editing his speechwriters’ drafts.

The second speech was in 2008 in Philadelphia while running for the Democratic nomination when Obama had to explain his relationship with his Chicago pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright. The speech was the time when race was at the forefront of his campaign, but also when Obama let America into his personal story completely, the documentary explains.

MLK brings emotions

The third speech was at the 2008 Democratic National Convention. During the speech preparation, Favreau said Obama teared up at a Martin Luther King Jr. reference.

The fourth speech was in 2012 after the school shooting in Sandy Hook, Conn., which Obama eloquently stressed empathy.

The fifth speech was in 2015 in Alabama on the Edmund Pettus Bridge to mark the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches and Bloody Sunday.

The final speech is when Obama started singing “Amazing Grace” during a speech in Charleston, S.C., after the Mother Emanuel AME murders.