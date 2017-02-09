Is Obama the Republicans’ little helper?
Editor’s note: This Gantt Report commentary was originally published in the May 10, 2013 issue of the Florida Courier-more than three years before Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.
It is not unusual for editorial readers to disagree with The Gantt Report opinion columns.
People don’t like it when I write about historically Black colleges and universities. They don’t like it when I write about pimps and whores. And they really get upset when I write about President Barack Obama!
Well, get ready to get mad again!
Does it seem to you like President Obama’s programs, policies and his staffing decisions are paving the way for a Republican return to the White House? Well, it seems that way to me.
Let me explain
For most people, the more you put into a politician’s political campaign, the more you get back from the politician.
If you raise a lot of money and contribute a lot of money to the winning candidate for president, you might get an ambassadorship to an island in paradise or another favorable foreign country.
You might get unlimited access to speak with the president or invitations to presidential parties and galas. You could possibly get pardons for your family members or friends that are incarcerated in federal prisons.
But if you’re Black, no matter what you do, it seems you can’t even get attention!
‘Give him time’
I know, I know. The Obama lovers will say, “Give the president some time. He’s going to do more for Black and poor people than any other president in history before he leaves office!”
But tomorrow is not promised. Many of the people that worked so hard to get the president elected and reelected will be dead before anything significant is done, especially for African-Americans!
More Black people voted for President Barack Obama than they voted for any president in the history of the United States. Black people contributed more money to the Obama campaign than they contributed to any other presidential campaign in history. And more Black people fought voter subjugation, voter suppression, voter intimidation and voter oppression to elect President Barack Obama than they ever had before.
Yes, 90-95 percent of all Black voters put President Obama first. Where has the president put political needs of African-American and Black voters?
I don’t want to say where, because you already know.
Everyone but us
Let’s see. The beast bankers got what they wanted – a “get out of jail free” card with no real penalties; and bank regulations.
They got bankers hired into powerful Cabinet positions. And when they stole homes and properties from American citizens in their trillion-dollar mortgage fraud, forgery and perjury schemes, the bankers got off with paying homeowners pennies on the dollar to prevent citizens from suing banks for the millions, billions and trillions of dollars they lost because of bank crooks.
The Hispanic citizens got a lot, too. They got a Supreme Court justice, and soon they will get immigration reform.
Women got free birth control mandates for health insurers and several high-level political appointments.
I could go on and on. But let’s not waste time.
Blacks won’t vote
If the president does not quickly do something for his most loyal supporters, I believe Black voters will refuse to go to the polls in high numbers in the upcoming midterm elections and also in the next presidential elections.
Believe it or not, White people expect President Obama to do as much as he can for Black citizens just like Jewish politicians help Jews, or Cuban politicians help Cubans, or Tea Party redneck politicians try and help rednecks!
If Black people continue to vote for Black candidates and Democratic candidates and continue to get their issues ignored, their votes exploited and their communities oppressed and they still run to the voting booth and cast votes for Black candidates and Democratic candidates, according to Malcolm X – not Lucius Gantt – they are not only political punks; they are traitors to their race!
I hope the president is not trying to help conservative, Tea Party Republicans gain political power. But if he doesn’t do all he can to improve the lives of Black Americans and the conditions in Black communities, helping Republicans will be exactly what he is doing!
Excerpts from Gantt columns are now posted every week on The Gantt Report's Facebook page; become a fan. Buy Gantt's latest book, "Beast Too: Dead Man Writing" on Amazon.com and from bookstores everywhere. Contact Lucius at www.allworldconsultants.net. "Like" The Gantt Report page on Facebook.
