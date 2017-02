EL HAJJ MALIK EL-SHABAZZ (MALCOLM X), 1925-1965

Never to be forgotten

Malcolm X, Black America’s “Black shining prince” as he was memorably eulogized by the

late actor Ossie Davis, was murdered 52 years ago in New York City on Feb. 21, 1965.

Click here to read an analysis of Malcolm’s continuing worldwide impact.

(FLORIDA COURIER FILES)