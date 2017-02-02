CRISIS AND DRAMA

Donald Trump picks a Supreme Court nominee, then picks a fight with Iran, as his new administration lurches along.

COMPILED FROM WIRE REPORTS

WASHINGTON – President Trump nominated federal Judge Neil M. Gorsuch on Tuesday to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Antonin Scalia, choosing a Western appeals court judge seen as the most likely choice from Trump’s shortlist to win Senate confirmation.

Born in Denver, Gorsuch, 49, is a fourth-generation Coloradan raised in a political family. His mother, Anne Gorsuch Burford, served in the Colorado House of Representatives and had a controversial tenure as head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the Reagan administration.

Gorsuch earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, his law degree from Harvard and a doctorate in legal philosophy from Oxford University.

He worked in private practice and at the Justice Department, and he wrote a book about euthanasia and assisted suicide that was published by Princeton University Press, before President George W. Bush nominated him to the appellate court.

The Senate quickly confirmed Gorsuch by voice vote.

A married father of two daughters, Gorsuch has clerked for two Supreme Court justices, the late Justice Byron White and current Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Republican nominee who regularly provides the swing vote on the nine-member Supreme Court.

It’s Scalia, though, whom Gorsuch cites as a judicial influence, particularly in the emphasis on judges relying on the black-and-white text of a statute or the Constitution rather than on what the late justice called the “policy consequences” of a decision.

Because Scalia was a stalwart conservative, Gorsuch is not likely to change the balance of the court.

But his nomination does set the stage for a bruising partisan fight over a man who could help determine U.S. law on gun rights, immigration, police use of force and transgender rights.

Harsh words to Iran

On Wednesday, the White House put Iran “on notice” over what it said were a series of provocations, giving Americans – and the world – a chance to see how Trump handles a foreign crisis. Top aides would not rule out military action.

In a toughly worded warning, national security adviser Michael Flynn lambasted “destabilizing behavior” by Iran this week, noting the testing of a medium-range ballistic missile and an attack by Iranian-backed militants in Yemen against a Saudi naval vessel.

Reading the statement to journalists at the White House, Flynn cast blame on the Obama administration, which he said had acted in concert with the United Nations, for offering Iran agreements that were “weak and ineffective.”

“Instead of being thankful to the United States for these agreements, Iran is now feeling emboldened,” Flynn said. “As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice.”

Flynn did not further explain what “on notice” means, and U.S. officials, in a conference call with journalists, did not lay out a clear path forward. Experts said the U.S. administration and Iran were testing each other and that frictions might escalate further.

Sad duty

Trump and his daughter Ivanka flew by helicopter to Dover Air Force Base for the arrival of the remains of a U.S. commando who had been killed early Sunday in Yemen during a raid on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

The Pentagon has identified the commando as William “Ryan” Owens, a 36-year-old chief special warfare operator, of Peoria, Ill. Several news outlets have said Owens was a member of SEAL Team 6, a highly specialized naval counterterrorism unit.

His death occurred during the first counterterrorism operation of the Trump presidency.

Tillerson in State

In a largely partisan vote, former Exxon Mobil chief executive Tillerson won his Senate approval Wednesday as secretary of state by a vote of 56-43. Only three Democrats and one independent crossed party lines to join Senate Republicans, a sign of how divisive Tillerson’s nomination has been.

Tillerson’s most urgent task at the State Department will be to quell what some describe as a near-mutiny among the State Department’s vast staff and to counter a growing sense of demoralization among the nation’s diplomats.

“There’s a new level of consternation,” said Antony Blinken, who was deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama. He commented after the chaotic start of Trump’s travel suspension Friday, which saw hundreds of people with valid U.S. visas and green cards suddenly detained at U.S. airports or stranded around the globe.

The State Department was not consulted before the order was issued, sources said, even though it is responsible for issuing visas and vetting refugees.

Worldwide complaint

The concerns boiled over Tuesday, when more than 800 U.S. diplomats, consular officers and other Foreign Service employees formally submitted a signed cable of dissent to Trump’s order to temporarily suspend all travel from seven Muslim-majority countries in an effort to prevent terrorism.

The dissent channel is a rarely used but time-honored system that allows State Department officials to offer opinions on foreign policy that diverge from the White House.

The dissents are usually confidential, but this one – the largest ever – was circulated to U.S. embassies and consulates around the world.

“A policy which closes our doors to over 200 million legitimate travelers in the hopes of preventing a small number of travelers who intend to harm Americans … will not achieve its aim of making our country safer,” it states.

“Such a policy runs counter to core American values of nondiscrimination, fair play and extending a warm welcome to foreign visitors and immigrants.”

Tim Johnson and Anita Kumar of the McClatchy Washington Bureau, and Tracy Wilkinson of the Tribune Washington Bureau (TNS) all contributed to this report.