A home for Joseph and Patrick

Editor’s note: This is a monthly series spotlighting Florida children available for adoption.

One Church One Child of Florida is reaching out to families and individuals in communities across the state in efforts to help find permanent homes for children.

Children featured in this spotlight are waiting for a permanent home and/or mentor.

Churches are asked to partner with One Church One Child in sharing information with congregations and extending Watch-Care Ministries to children.

Joseph and Patrick are two children who need a permanent home.

Joseph

Joseph, 12, is a thoughtful, big-hearted kid who – if he could choose to change one thing about the world – would end people stereotyping one another. He’s funny and easygoing and loves to read. If he isn’t reading or sleeping, he’s playing basketball. His ultimate goal is to play professionally.

Although he’s not too sure about plane travel, Joseph wants to have some adventures in life and thinks it would be awesome to find the lost world of Atlantis.

He looks up to his big brother Patrick because he’s “kind and caring.’’

Patrick

Patrick, 16, is a very earnest, respectful young man with a heart of gold. He’s very intelligent and loves to read, especially science-fiction novels like “Marco’s Millions.’’ He doesn’t share his little brother’s aversion to flying, and would love to have that experience, especially if the plane takes him to Paris!

He’s into all kinds of music and likes to play video games.

He can often seem serious and reserved, but he has a very silly side too. When he grows up he’d like to be a photographer or a therapist, and if he could be famous for anything it would be for authoring a popular book series.

These guys crave the warmth and support of a forever family. They would thrive in a two-parent home as the only children or with other brothers. They have so much potential and so much love to give.

For more information about becoming an adoptive or foster parent, mentor, partner or volunteer, call 888-283-0886 or send an email to info@ococfl.org. The website for One Church One Child of Florida is www.ococfl.org.