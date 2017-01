TRAGEDY IN CENTRAL FLORIDA

Orlando is in mourning again

Law enforcement officers escort the body of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office after she was allegedly killed by Markeith Loyd on Monday. Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Norman Lewis died in a crash while he was responding to the incident just two hours after Clayton was shot. As of the Florida Courier’s press time Wednesday night, a massive manhunt for Loyd was still underway.

(JACOB LANGSTON/ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS)