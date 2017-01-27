Thousands participate in autism awareness event

Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame Quarterback Dan Marino hosted the seventh annual Dan Marino Foundation WalkAbout Autism & Expo on Jan. 21 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The annual event started in 2010 by The Dan Marino Foundation provides a powerful and inspiring platform for South Floridians to come together as a community in an effort to promote awareness, raise funds for innovative initiatives and advocate for the needs of people living with autism.

Each year the event gathers close to 20,000 participants who walk together with an ultimate pursuit of inspiring the world to embrace autism acceptance.