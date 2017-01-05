The year 2017 is going to be fantastic!
Look forward to the new year, 2017, as light years better than 2016.
Last year’s economy was challenging. Here in Chevy Chase, Md., one of the wealthiest communities in the nation, high-end department stores closed their doors. Even rich families are cutting back on spending. They have no faith in our future economy.
Change is coming
However, that is going to change. The stock market is still carrying the surprising “Trump Bump” and will soon soar over the 20,000 mark. In contrast to 2016, investors will soon have a new confidence. That means happier days ahead. Those shuttered stores will reopen under new banners and a resurgence in employment levels.
Politics in 2016 was downright ugly, the worst I have seen in my life. But in November, it came to a head and burst. We are now picking up the pieces and a new atmosphere is forming throughout the nation.
Foreign plants are moving back to the United States bringing thousands of new, good-paying jobs.
The job market is active, especially with all the political positions opening due to the change in administration.
Israel rejected
Foreign affairs have been a little shaky. For the first time in history, our secretary of State lambasted our closest ally, Israel, in a formal meeting at the UN and the White House agreed with him. This betrayal is very shocking. However, our incoming president publicly stated to Israel to “Stay strong,” as he will be sworn in January 20 and things will become much better regarding our relations with each other. Enemies of Israel, beware!
For the first time in modern history, our Navy does not have one aircraft carrier out to sea. This is significant and shows that our military is underfunded. Morale is slipping; that is a scary state of affairs.
It is critical that our military returns to its previous position. If a nation like ours is not prepared for war and its leadership is unmotivated, then war is certainly what we will get. It appears that Congress is going to renew its commitment to our military via more funding and recruitment. The sooner this is done, the better America will be.
‘Merry Christmas!’
The public is becoming increasingly optimistic. I could tell from most people this season saying “Merry Christmas” as opposed to “Happy Holidays.” It was so nice to see people proud of their religion as opposed to being politically correct. If you love Christ, shout it out!
Once again, jobs are available big-time in the federal government workplace. This happens every four or eight years as the new administration pushes out the political hires from the previous administration and fills those positions with their new crew. This is no secret!
If any of you want to look or try it, go on the Internet and apply for a good-paying government job with 30 days’ sick leave and 30 days’ vacation – that’s 60 days off with pay! Here is the website: HTTPS://APPLY.PTT.GOV/.
These jobs aren’t just in Washington, D.C. Every city has a noticeable amount of federal jobs.
Many of the new bosses will be looking for Republicans. There aren’t too many Black Republicans – and that could be a good thing. For Blacks, that means there is a shorter line. Opportunities will be exponentially greater. Consider that.
Get to work!
There are nine to 11 regions in the federal government structure, depending on the agency or department. Within each region are various district offices located throughout the nation. Zero in on the district you want to apply for work. Indicate that on your résumé or the online application.
These job opportunities will fill up within the next three to five months. Get busy!
Section 3 of the HUD Act has been in existence since 1968. This is a job training program for residents of public housing or people living under the poverty level. It is the best job training program the federal government has put on the books. However, no administration has ever implemented it. Something tells me that this administration will be the first one to implement this law.
Go Google “Section 3 of the HUD Act” and learn about this. Any project with HUD funding is supposed to follow this program. They aren’t now, but that is about to change.
Yes indeed, the times are changing for the better. Those who believe should go for it and enjoy this new ride. The year 2017 is going to be the best year for those who believe it.
Harry C. Alford is the co-founder and president/CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce. Contact him via www.nationalbcc.org.
