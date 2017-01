THE ‘RIVER OF GRASS’

Pythons invading the Everglades

South Florida Water Management District python tracker Bobby Hill captured a 14-foot python in Everglades National Park in June 2013. A park biologist discovered it had eaten three deer, setting a new record. State officials are concerned that pythons continue extending their grip on parts of South Florida in 2017. (SCOTT BOBACK/DICKINSON COLLEGE)