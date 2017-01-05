State’s Black History Month contest entries due Jan. 20

Governor Rick Scott and First Lady Ann Scott announced last month the Black History Month contests for students and educators. Art and essay contests are open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students, parents, teachers and principals have also been invited to nominate full-time educators in elementary, middle and high schools for the Black History Month Excellence in Education Award.

“Black History Month is a time to honor African-Americans who have had an impact on Florida’s history. I hope all Florida students take this opportunity to learn about the many influential African-American Floridians who have shaped the Sunshine State into the best place in the nation to get a great education and job,’’ Scott said.

The first lady added, “I thoroughly enjoy the Black History Month contests, and I look forward to honoring the student and teacher winners at the Governor’s Mansion. When I visit schools throughout the state, the students’ enthusiasm for learning is uplifting. I encourage all students and educators to participate and appreciate the many contributions made by African-American Floridians to make our state the wonderful place it is today.”

Art contest

The theme for this year’s essay and art contests is “A recognition of the role of African-Americans in shaping Florida today.” Students are asked to share how African-American Floridians have impacted our state’s history and culture.

Information about the contests and Florida’s Black History Month is available on Florida’s Black History Month website, www.FloridaBlackHistory.com.

The Black History Month art contest is open to all Florida students in grades K – 3. Two winners will be selected.

Art entries must be mailed to Volunteer Florida at the address below by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Emailed or faxed entries will not be accepted. Contestants are responsible for all shipping costs.

Essay contest

The essay contest is open to all Florida students in grades 4-12. Three winners will be selected: one elementary student (grades 4-5), one middle school student (grades 6-8), and one high school student (grades 9-12). Winners will receive a four-year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

Essay entries can be mailed to Volunteer Florida at the address below or submitted electronically at www.FloridaBlackHistory.com. All entries must be received by Volunteer Florida by 5 p.m. Jan. 20.

Contestants are responsible for all shipping costs. Entries submitted electronically will receive email confirmation.

Letters of recommendation must be submitted with the essay; those sent separately will not be accepted.

Excellence in Education Award

Governor Scott’s annual Black History Month Excellence in Education Award Contest is open to all full-time educators in elementary, middle and high schools in Florida. Three winners will be selected: one elementary teacher (grades K-5), one middle school teacher (grades 6-8) and one high school teacher (grades 9-12).

Educator entries can be mailed to Volunteer Florida or submitted electronically at www.FloridaBlackHistory.com by 5 p.m. Jan. 20.

Mailing address for entries:

Black History Month Committee, 3800 Esplanade Way, Suite 180, Tallahassee, Florida 32311

All entry forms and guidelines for the contests can be found at www.FloridaBlackHistory.com.