Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 291
Bro. Prez sez goodbye – No tears here. For Black America, the Obama era has been a keen disappointment full of lost opportunities, halfway measures, and professorial lectures. On “Black” issues – small biz entrepreneurship, HBCUs, disproportionate unemployment and foreclosures, mass incarceration, inner-city violence and poverty, police brutality – he fell way short, especially compared to his gay marriage “evolution” ending in a celebratory rainbow-lighted White House.
Over four centuries, Black people NEVER quit advocating for our own interests. Malcolm X said we should have “no permanent friends; no permanent enemies; just permanent interests.”
Disgracefully, The First Black Prez was given a pass by ALL the major civil rights organizations and the increasingly irrelevant Congressional Black Caucus in exchange for Oval Office meetings and White House parties featuring the Cupid Shuffle and the Wobble. Black activism went on an extended leave, ending when Trayvon Martin’s and Mike Brown’s deaths energized youthful nontraditional advocacy groups.
Our family-owned media companies have “pleaded our own cause” for almost 40 years. We’ve judged Obama the same way we judged Jimmy Carter and every presidential successor since 1978, when the Daytona Times was founded. Apart from “Obamacare,” Obama’s been no better for Black folks as compared to other presidents we’ve covered – and worse than some. That’s a tragedy, given the political, financial and spiritual investment Black America made in making Obama’s presidency possible.
Why, if you criticize a Black politician, are you treated like a traitor to the race? The same people who loved me for harshly criticizing George W. Bush’s wars and his administration’s refusal to do business with Black businesses would crucify me for criticizing Obama’s drone wars – which have killed innocent U.S. citizens without due process – and his administration’s refusal to do business with Black businesses…
