NATIONWIDE MANHUNT ENDS

Alleged killer ‘severely arrested’

Murder suspect Markeith Loyd was escorted out of Orlando Police headquarters on Jan. 17 after being captured in Orlando for allegedly killing Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton outside a Walmart store on Jan. 9. Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Norman Lewis died in a crash while he was responding to the incident just two hours after Clayton was shot. Loyd was arrested using Clayton’s handcuffs, a tradition in law enforcement in such cases. (RED HUBER/ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS)