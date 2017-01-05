Lottery sales set record in 2016

Florida Lottery sales hit a record $6.2 billion last year, according to the state agency. The total is up $411 million from 2015 and is expected to generate $1.6 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, the agency said in a news release. A total of $3.9 billion went to prizes.

“Ending 2016 with this never-before-reached sales record is a tremendous accomplishment for the Florida Lottery,” Lottery Secretary Tom Delacenserie said in a prepared statement.

The new sales numbers follow a Sun-Sentinel analysis last August that concluded the lottery’s push to increase scratch-off ticket revenue has resulted in sales of the instant games rising three times as fast in high-poverty areas as in other areas.

Poor not targeted

Delacenserie was questioned last month during a Senate Regulated Industries Committee meeting about whether the lottery was targeting minority communities, but he dismissed the notion.

“Unequivocally, we do not target anyone,” Delacenserie replied. “We have an advertising budget.

We use the same model that any consumer products company would use, whether that’s Colgate or P&G. What we do try to do is reach our demographics throughout the state.”

A measure failed during the 2016 legislative session to scale back the number of scratch-off tickets from nearly 60 to 20, and to limit the most expensive single cards to $10.

Constantly overlooked

For years and under multiple gubernatorial administrations, the Florida Lottery has been criticized for its spending relatively few ad dollars in Black-owned media.

A 2014 front-page article in the Florida Courier’s occasional “Following The Money” series revealed that seven years of Florida Lottery studies on players’ spending habits ignored Black Floridians.

In a scathing commentary published statewide in February 2016, columnist Clarence McKee – also a former consultant to an anti-gambling advocacy group – took the state agency to task.

‘False promises’

“The Florida gambling industry – especially the Florida Lottery – welcomes and profits from Black patrons and low-income customers. Unfortunately, the returns on their investment to the institutions to which they look for news and information about their community – local Black media – have been called “crumbs from tables of plenty!” McKee wrote then.

“By showing such disrespect for one of the basic institutions of the Black community, these gaming kingpins show just how little they understand and respect the very Black communities from which they seek to suck hard-earned dollars with false promises of prosperity!”

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.