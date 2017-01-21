Let me tell you about ‘Trump Rules’
During the Michael Jordan championship runs with the Chicago Bulls in the National Basketball Association, many people felt that Jordan could do almost anything he wanted to do.
Of course, Jordan could score and defend with any other players of his time. His exploits on the court resulted in him being universally known as one of the best basketball players in world history.
At the same time, a significant number of basketball fans and sports reporters felt Jordan had some unique assistance when his team began to win championship after championship. They felt like Michael Jordan would get favor from the basketball officials and referees.
Got the calls
Michael Jordan allegedly got calls that other players didn’t get. Those special calls became known as the “Jordan Rules”!
Well, today, many people feel that the United States President-elect (or President) Donald Trump has “Trump Rules.”
Donald Trump loves to talk about misinformation, leaked information, unsubstantiated information and so-called “fake news!”
The same Donald Trump talked about, wrote about, and posted fake, wrongful and inappropriate information about President Barack Obama’s birth place, his religion, and his qualification to serve as president for years.
The same Donald Trump could very well be sharing fake news about his financial status, his business relations, and his presidential and governmental conflicts of interest, because he refuses to share and release his tax returns.
Could be released
Anybody can release their own tax returns at any time. But Trump won’t, saying his returns are being audited. An Internal Revenue Service audit doesn’t prevent a citizen from releasing any tax returns that belong to the citizen.
Right before the inauguration the president-elect got mad because Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) suggested Trump was not a legitimate president.
Lewis was not talking about which candidate got the most votes. Lewis was talking about which candidate used criminally acquired information to disparage his opponent and to support false and fake claims about his opponent’s “crookedness.”
After the Lewis comment, Trump attacked the civil rights and voting rights icon and wrongfully referred to Congressman Lewis’ district as “crime-infested.” The reaction from Trump was fake news!
Another Trump lie
Most of the suburban Atlanta district that Lewis represents is affluent and his constituents are well-off. but Trump, the king of fake news, describes every Black neighborhood as crime-infested, bad, full of unemployed citizens!
Well, can the congressman and commander-in-chief, kiss and make up? Can they trust each other and work together?
I think not! I wouldn’t even try to work with someone that hates the people I represent and attacks the people that risked their lives to support the causes that I believe in.
OK. How can African-Americans work with the king of fake news?
‘Good’ slaves welcomed
Back in the days of slavery, the “good” slaves that said what master wanted them to say, did what master wanted them to do, and acted the way master wanted them to act, got more than the other slaves.
The good slave slept on wood floors when other slaves slept on the ground. The good slaves got fewer whippings and beatings. The good slaves worked in the house and not in the field.
No room
There will be no room in the White House, on the Trump Cabinet, in the Trump administration or in the government for Black people that disagree with what Donald Trump says or writes, or likes things that Trump doesn’t like.
Black will not be the favored race or the favored color in Trump’s America. There might be inappropriate or undesired changes in the way African-Americans are treated, but only the poor will feel it!
Blacks that have money will be alright because the king of fake news loves money more than he loves his new political title!
