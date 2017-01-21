Lawson heads Visit Florida after ‘Pitbull’ shakeup

BY JIM TURNER

THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

ORLANDO – Last week, the Visit Florida board appointed state Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Ken Lawson to replace the agency’s ousted CEO after a controversy that included House leaders exposing an expired $1 million contract between the tourism-marketing agency and Miami rapper Pitbull to promote the state.

The controversy led to Gov. Rick Scott requesting the exit of longtime Visit Florida president and CEO Will Seccombe. The Visit Florida board voted 26-0 to accept a settlement agreement that included a $73,000 payment, effectively ending Seccombe’s employment with the public-private agency.

The board also, in a voice vote, appointed Lawson at a salary of $175,000 a year to lead the agency, which must lobby state lawmakers in the coming months to maintain its public funding.

Less secrecy

Lawson said his initial focus will be meeting Scott’s recommendations to make the agency more transparent.

“Since I’ve been the secretary (of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation) the last six years, I’ve had to manage a budget of $155 million and account for every dollar because it comes from the public, so therefore I’m going to do the same for Visit Florida,” Lawson said after the board meeting.

“Also I’m going to make sure the Legislature understands the value of Visit Florida, and that we understand their role in overseeing us, so there are no questions in the future.”

Millions for promotions

Visit Florida received $78 million from the Legislature for the current budget year that ends June 30, and Scott is expected to request $76 million from lawmakers for the upcoming fiscal year. Lawmakers will consider the request during the annual session that starts March 7.

The request is already meeting resistance from House Speaker Richard Corcoran, a Land O’ Lakes Republican who has questioned the need for the state tourism marketing agency and has argued against business-recruitment incentives at the public-private Enterprise Florida.

Resistance to funding Visit Florida has grown since details of the expired $1 million contract with a Miami hip-hop artist Armando Christian Perez, better known as Pitbull, were unveiled last month. Questions have also been raised over ongoing sponsorship deals between Visit Florida and the London-based Fulham Football Club for $1.25 million and an IMSA racing team for $2.9 million.

Spending still necessary

Scott defended the need for Visit Florida to be able to continue to market the state, while also being more open with its use of taxpayer money.

“What’s important to me is that they understand the importance of transparency and understand that state tax dollars are at work here,” Scott last week before making an appearance at the Florida Police Chiefs Association Mid-Winter Conference in Orlando.

“But anybody that doesn’t understand the importance of marketing doesn’t understand we have over 110 million tourists this year because we market the state, and it creates a lot of jobs.”

Lawyer from Gainesville

Lawson is a fourth-generation Gainesville native. After earning a law degree from Florida State, he signed up as a judge advocate for the U.S. Marine Corps.

A former federal prosecutor, he has also been assistant secretary of enforcement for the Department of the Treasury and assistant chief counsel for field operations at the Transportation Security Administration.