Hurricane Matthew claims now over $800 million

NEWS Filed under FLORIDA Posted by FCEditor

THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

Insurance claims in Florida from early October’s Hurricane Matthew have grown to $803 million, according to the latest numbers from the state Office of Insurance Regulation.

The total, tied to 115,560 individual claims made through Jan. 6, is up from $729 million in early December. The state agency reported 49 percent of the claims have resulted in payments and that 85 percent of the claims cases have been closed. Volusia, Duval, Brevard, St. Johns and Flagler counties represented most of the claims.

More to come

Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier told Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Cabinet last month that no private insurers – including those new to the market – were expected to struggle in paying claims.

The insurance figures do not include $430.8 million in damages to government facilities and structures, including damage to a 1.3-mile section of Florida A1A in Flagler Beach that caused Scott to order expedited repairs.

Matthew may also require about $130.3 million from the state, a figure that includes $77 million being sought from the Legislature in 2017 for beach, dune and park repairs from Duval through Indian River counties.