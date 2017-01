CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY

Civil rights ‘royalty’ recognized

On Feb. 1, the U.S. Postal Service will kick off 2017’s Black History Month with the issuance of the Dorothy Height Forever stamp to honor the civil rights legend. Height led the National Council of Negro Women for four decades, and was a former national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The Height stamp will be the 40th stamp in the Postal Service’s Black Heritage series. (COURTESY OF USPS)