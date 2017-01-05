A home for Robert

Filed under FLORIDA Posted by FCEditor

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

One Church One Child of Florida is reaching out to families and individuals in communities across the state in efforts to help find permanent homes for children.

Children featured in this spotlight are waiting for a permanent home and/or mentor.

Hundreds of children are in need of a family to call their own; many of them are minorities. One Church One Child is seeking loving, permanent homes as well as mentors for children and their siblings.

Churches are asked to partner with One Church One Child in sharing information with congregations and extending Watch-Care Ministries to children.

The Rev. Beverly Hills Lane, state president of One Church One Child of Florida and vice president of the national One Church One Child, is challenging fellow pastors to get involved and is encouraging families to open their hearts and homes to children in foster care.

Robert is one of the children who needs a permanent home.

Likes making things

Robert has a real talent for working with his hands. He takes pride in making things for the people he loves the most, and thinks it would be cool to be a craftsman when he grows up.

He’s a naturally curious and thoughtful little boy, with an interest in nearly everything. He loves playing outside too. Robert wants to succeed in all he does, and hopes to find a forever family who will encourage him to do just that.

For more information about becoming an adoptive or foster parent, mentor, partner or volunteer, call 888-283-0886 or send an email to info@ococfl.org. The website for One Church One Child of Florida is www.ococfl.org.