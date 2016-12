THE CHRISTMAS SEASON

NEWS, SPORTS Filed under FLORIDA Posted by FCEditor

The Dolphins give back

This week, Miami Dolphins players, coaches, cheerleaders, Miami Dolphins Women’s Organization members and mascot “T.D.” welcomed 125 preselected kids from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach elementary schools to the Dolphins Holiday Toy Event at Baptist Health Training Facility. Players Jakeem Grant and Lafayette Pitts helped give out toys.