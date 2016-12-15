Governor lifts last Zika zone in Miami Beach

NEWS Filed under FLORIDA Posted by FCEditor

TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has lifted the final zone of active Zika transmission in Miami-Dade, eliminating the last hot spot where mosquitoes were transmitting the virus.

The governor held a news conference at the Betsy Hotel in South Beach earlier this month to make the announcement. The lifting of the zone comes nearly four months after health officials first reported that mosquitoes were spreading the virus in a 1.5-square-mile area between Eighth and 28th streets from the ocean to the bay.

Florida Surgeon General Celeste Philip said although Miami-Dade has hit a milestone on battling the mosquito-spread Zika, people need to continue to wear mosquito repellant and eliminate standing water.

“We must remain on alert and continue all of the protective efforts that have led to this success,” she said.

The elimination of the zone of active transmission removes the warning to pregnant women to avoid travel from the area. A broader warning remains in place for the whole county advising pregnant women and those who may become pregnant to consider postponing non-essential travel to all parts of Miami-Dade.