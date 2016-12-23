Go to D.C. to fight for Black self-determination
If the U.S. ruling class and the spies and national security goons that serve them wanted to divert attention from the crimes and crises of capitalism, they have temporarily succeeded. In this insane post-election season, all the corporate media talk about is the outrageous fiction that Russia is the greatest threat to American domestic peace and tranquility.
Jim Crow stole the election, as usual, but the corporate media and Hillary Clinton’s minions blame it on the Russians. Tens of thousands of people will descend on Washington to denounce Donald Trump’s inauguration – which, given his horrific appointments and domestic policies, would be the righteous thing to do.
If Clinton had won, she too should have been confronted with vast crowds of demonstrators determined to bring her “to heel” for crimes of mass Black incarceration and a whole list of other offenses against humanity.
Useless Black leaders
But it is already clear that the useless and self-serving Black Misleadership Class, who work for the Democratic Party rather than for their Black constituents, will be making common cause with the CIA and the war profiteers, shouting about Vladimir Putin who – to paraphrase Muhammad Ali –never called anybody the N-word (that we know of), or kicked millions of poor women and children off welfare, or imposed a reign of terror in Black communities. That was the Clintons, remember?
The Black Is Back Coalition for Social Justice, Peace and Reparations will also be in Washington around the time of the inauguration – on January 14, the day before Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. The coalition won’t join hands with Hillary’s friends on Wall Street and the Pentagon.
Instead, Black Is Back will declare to the world its intention to fight for Black self-determination in every aspect of life, despite the rise of Donald Trump and his version of White nationalism.
The Black is Back Coalition is telling the incoming administration that Black people are their own liberators. And, that is a very different kind of message than you’ll be hearing from the Black servants of the Democratic Party who have made a pact with that section of the U.S. ruling class that has rallied around Hillary Clinton – a raving, maniacal war criminal who is culpable in the death of millions.
Just get paid
The Black Misleadership Class can imagine no other way to function except to become junior partners with one powerful group of oppressors or the other. Independent Black politics is alien to them, because they see no money in it – no profit in the liberation of other Black people.
And so, they methodically sacrifice Black folks’ interests, and the hopes and dreams of all oppressed peoples, in return for some squatting room at the feet of the enemy. The Black Misleaders have no shame, and no demands either, except that they get paid.
The Black is Back Coalition, on the other hand, has put forward a 19-point agenda to guide the fight for Black self-determination, a human right of all peoples and the basis of solidarity among the oppressed – points that will be thoroughly discussed on January 14 in Washington, D. C.
The struggle is not about choosing between Trump and Clinton; it’s about Black self-determination and bringing down this evil system.
Glen Ford is executive editor of BlackAgendaReport.com.
