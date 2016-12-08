Feds investigating bias in St. Pete-area schools

ST. PETERSBURG – The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into whether the Pinellas County school district systematically discriminates against Black students and students with disabilities.

The Pinellas County School Board’s long and well-documented history of racial discipline disparities was recently profiled in the EPIX docu-series, “America Divided.”

Investigations, complaint

The investigation also came after a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative series by Tampa’s daily newspaper, the Tampa Bay Times, entitled “Failure Factories.

The series revealed that Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg, “is the worst place in Florida to be Black and go to public school” because of underpaid and inexperienced teachers, violence in the schools, poor physical plants, and disproportionate punishment meted out to Black students.

The federal investigation also follows the Southern Poverty Law Center’s complaint alleging that the school board violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, citing the disproportionate rates of arrests and restraints on Black students and students with disabilities.

‘A great step’

“No child should go to school in fear that the color of their skin or disability will determine whether they are maced, arrested or suspended,” said Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director of Advancement Project’s national office, in a press statement.

“This investigation is a great step in addressing the discipline disparities that disproportionately harm Black children and students with disabilities in Pinellas County Schools and documenting the harms that young people on the ground have long been experiencing.

“We are proud to stand in solidarity with The Dream Defenders in their continued fight to organize and work with communities to ensure all students are able to learn in an environment that prioritizes their well-being and success. We urge the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to complete a thorough investigation and reach a resolution agreement that incorporates thoughtful community input.

“We must continue to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline that inappropriately applies criminal justice standards to youth in school settings. We applaud the work of Dream Defenders and look forward to their continued campaign to reimagine schools as free of harmful policing and surveillance practices that negatively impact outcomes for Black students and those with disabilities.”

Specific issues

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights will investigate:

•Whether the school district discriminated against students on the basis of race and disability by subjecting them to more discipline, arrest and restraint than similarly situated White students and non-disabled students.

•Whether the school district, on a district-wide basis, disciplines African-American students more severely than similarly situated students of other races.

•Whether the school district, on a district-wide basis, disciplines more severely and uses restraint more often on disabled students than similarly situated non-disabled students.

•Whether the school district’s administration of discipline has denied students with disabilities a Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE).

Go online to http://www.tampabay.com/projects/2015/investigations/pinellas-failure-factories/ to read the entire Tampa Bay Times series.