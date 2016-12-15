Black fear in the age of Trump

Black Americans were lost and politically helpless before Election Day in 2016.
Having a Black Democrat in the presidency hid a multitude of sins.
As a group, we have lost jobs, the little wealth we had, and literally our lives and freedom from the police state. Donald Trump’s election just made what was already true crystal-clear.
In a panic
The victory of a Republican is always cause for some degree of panic among Black people. They are, after all, the White people’s party and their ascension creates anxiety among us.
Donald Trump’s appeal to White nationalism has certainly upped the ante. The people who hold onto the feckless Democrats with a vice-like death grip now believe they have nowhere to turn.
The Democrats’ allegiance to neoliberal deal-making instead of meeting the needs of the rank and file resulted in a presidential defeat and Republican control of both houses of Congress. They long ago conceded fighting for control of state legislatures. The result is that the Republicans hold all the electoral cards.
Instead of fear, we should be angry that we denounced what we once supported and supported what we once denounced in a losing effort to keep Democrats in office. We made a tacit agreement with the Democrats to follow them at times blindly, and at others with eyes wide open, in exchange for protection from the White people’s party.
Dems failed
After supporting mass incarceration, the end of welfare as a right, regime change and austerity, the Democrats didn’t come through. They failed to prop up Hillary Clinton and now most of Black America is shocked and fearful of what the Trump presidency will bring.
Every move Trump makes is followed like a sign of Armageddon. Announcements of his appointments and his bizarre ranting tweets are followed with obsessive fixation – like watching a monster movie meant to create terror.
It is interesting that there has been no revolt against the Democratic Party and their coterie of Black misleaders after this political debacle. Black people came to believe that not only were we supposed to give the Democrats carte blanche but, like domestic violence victims, we had to keep quiet about our humiliation, too. Now we are alternately afraid, angry and confused because we still think we must censor ourselves about our bad political decision making.
There should be serious introspection amongst us now. We must ask ourselves how we ended up in this situation.
The fault is not ours alone. Our liberation movement was crushed and leaders were imprisoned or killed.
Freedom for all
We began to err when we accepted the first foolish agreement to be satisfied with the success of a small group of people, instead of working for everyone’s freedom. That thinking culminated in the joy of seeing Barack Obama elected president in 2008. In 2016, we watched his hollow legacy go down in flames to the man who said he wasn’t born in the United States.
Black people have always made the greatest strides when unafraid. We speak endlessly of the days of the liberation movement without appreciating what we accomplished.
Racism was open, as politicians and other “respectable” people had no qualms about using racial slurs and threatening and carrying out violence against us. Sometimes we voted with our feet away from the Jim Crow South; at other times, we rose up in open rebellion. We did not allow fear to rule the day.
Now we quake in our boots with every announcement from the Trump transition team. Instead of panicking because Dr. Ben Carson will be secretary of HUD, we should remember that HUD exists at all because of the demands that Black people made on our political system.
Create crisis
Creating political crisis should be the order of the day. That has always been the game changer, not necessarily getting Democrats into office instead of Republicans.
Should we be able to reverse this fortune through electoral politics, just remember who we will be resurrecting. Nancy Pelosi says that the Democratic Party doesn’t want a new direction. Senator Cory Booker is mentioned as a 2020 contender, but Ivanka Trump and her husband raised $40,000 for his last campaign.
If Trumpism is to be destroyed, it cannot be through the same measures that brought us to this ignominious political end. It also can’t be done with the same faces who brought us here, or with bought-off progressives. Al Gore and Tulsi Gabbard may stop by to kiss Donald’s ring, but that doesn’t mean we must either “give him a chance” – or believe the end is nigh.
The desire for self-determination brought people out of slavery and out of Jim Crow segregation. It can certainly save us from the alt-right, Donald Trump, and an attorney general named Jefferson Beauregard Sessions. We survived the Confederates and we can survive anyone named after them.
That will mean shaking off fear, the Democrats, and the Black misleaders all at once.
We have never had anyone to depend on except ourselves. We do best when we acknowledge and honor that fact.
Margaret Kimberley’s column appears weekly in BlackAgendaReport.com. Contact her at Margaret.Kimberley@BlackAgendaReport.com.
Rep. Gabbard’s visit to Donald Trump was to ward off neocons from escalating the regime-change war in Syria, and to try to end the needless deaths and escalating refugee crisis. Please see her blog entry below.
–Angel
My meeting with Donald Trump
“As you have no doubt heard by now, I met with President-elect Donald Trump earlier today.
He asked me to meet with him to discuss our current policies regarding Syria, our fight against terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS, as well as other foreign policy challenges we face.
It would have been easier for me to refuse this meeting. The establishment and social media has been talking about this all day. But I never have and never will play politics with American and Syrian lives.
In fact, like President Obama, I strongly believe that now is the time for us to put our country first, and come together, regardless of political party, and tackle the many challenges we face.
This was an opportunity to advocate for peace — and I felt it was important to take the opportunity to meet with the President-elect to counteract neocons’ steady drumbeats of war, which threaten to drag us into an escalation of the war to overthrow the Syrian government.
This war has already cost hundreds of thousands of lives and forced millions of refugees to flee their homes in search of safety for themselves and their families. It has also strengthened al-Qaeda and other violent, extremist groups in the region. It would have been irresponsible not to accept this invitation. I feel it is my duty to take every single opportunity I get to advocate for peace, no matter the circumstances of those meetings.
I shared with him my grave concerns that escalating the war in Syria by implementing a so-called no fly/safe zone would be disastrous for the Syrian people, our country, and the world. It would lead to more death and suffering, exacerbate the refugee crisis, strengthen ISIS and al-Qaeda and bring us into a direct conflict with Russia–potentially resulting in a nuclear war. We discussed my bill to end our country’s illegal war to overthrow the Syrian government and the need to focus our precious resources on rebuilding our own country, and on defeating al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other terrorist groups who pose a threat to the American people.
In addition, where I disagree with President-elect Trump on issues, I will not hesitate to express that disagreement. You didn’t send me to Washington to make friends with the political elite. You sent me to represent you, and I am committed to doing just that.
In short: I will never allow partisanship to undermine our national security when the lives of countless people lay in the balance.
If that earns me enemies in Washington or at the State Department, then so be it.
I hope you’ll continue to stand with me and stay engaged. The cause of peace is too great for us to allow political disagreements or partisanship to stand in our way.”
