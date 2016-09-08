Black Caucus Foundation to host annual conference

NEWS, POLITICS Filed under NATIONAL Posted by FCEditor

Obama among speakers at 46th Annual Legislative Conference in D.C.

TRICE EDNEY NEWS WIRE

About 10,000 policymakers, activists, business executives and others are expected to gather Sept. 14-18 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 46th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC).

The yearly conclave is one of the premier platforms for examining critical issues facing the Black community and setting an agenda for its empowerment.

“The ALC is one of the nation’s most influential conferences of African-American entrepreneurs, business leaders, legislators, and community activists,” R. Donahue Peebles, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation board of directors, said in a statement.

“This year more than ever, it is imperative that beyond measuring the status of racial democracy and economics we take actionable steps towards equalizing those disparities. We intend for this conference to accelerate solutions to the most threatening problems facing African-Americans.”

‘Defining the Moment’

Reflecting this year’s theme, “Defining the Moment – Building the Movement,” the conference will look to the past – highlighting key moments in American history that define the Congressional Black Caucus and the Foundation – as it seeks to define a clear path to an economically, politically, and socially brighter future for the Black community in the U.S.

“During ALC, we will learn from our history and leverage those lessons towards a movement that builds mutual understanding and can help us safeguard our contributions to the social and economic development of our communities,” said U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay (D) of Missouri, a co-chair of the convention.

Obama to speak

The five-day event will feature more than 70 public policy forums, with a particular emphasis on concerns around voter suppression, police brutality, and economic opportunity.

Additionally, the ALC will feature a variety of events including an on-site employment fair and authors’ pavilion, the National Town Hall, Celebration of Leadership in the Fine Arts awards ceremony, Gospel Extravaganza, Black Party, the annual Prayer Breakfast, a jazz concert, exhibit showcase, and the culminating event, the Phoenix Awards Dinner, where President Barack Obama is expected to give his last address before he exits the White House.

“ALC offers an interactive and engaging learning environment using a flexible platform of constructive exchanges about social justice and economic empowerment,’’ said A. Shuanise Washington, president and CEO of the foundation.

“Creating change that tackles social injustice, strengthens leadership effectiveness and uplifts populations is of monumental importance to the CBCF. As we celebrate CBCF’s 40th anniversary and reflect on our journey thus far, we realize now is the time to reassert the changes needed to contribute to a sustainable future.”

Special events

Sept. 14: The Celebration of Leadership in the Fine Arts, 8-10:30 p.m.: The event recognizes inspirational Black luminaries in the fine arts and raises scholarship funds for students who have demonstrated exceptional talent in the arts. The 2016 honorees include musical legend Dionne Warwick, actress and Broadway star Cicely Tyson, and actor Richard Roundtree.

Sept. 15: National Town Hall, 9-11 a.m.: Moderated by CBC Chairman Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C. Gospel Extravaganza, 8-10:30 p.m.: Featuring several choirs, including: The Georgia Mass Choir, of Atlanta; Word Tabernacle Choir, Rocky Mount, N.C.; The Coahoma Community College Gospel Choir of Clarksdale, Miss.; and the E. L. Clyburn Memorial Choir of Sumter, S.C.

Jazz Concert: 8-11 p.m.: Featuring saxophonist Yosvany Terry.

Sept. 17: Prayer Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Phoenix Awards Dinner, 6-9:30 p.m.: Hosted by Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show’’ on Comedy Central and actress Sanaa Lathan, the event will honor Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, U.S. Reps. Charles B. Rangel and Marcia L. Fudge, business magnate and philanthropist Robert F. Smith, and Emanuel A.M.E. Church. President Obama will offer his seventh and final keynote address.

Sept. 18: Donald M. Payne Memorial Fellowship Cruise, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

For more information and full schedule of events, visit www.eventscribe.com/2016/ALC. This story is special to the Trice Edney News Wire from the Afro American Newspaper.