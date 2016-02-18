Why do Blacks love the Clintons?

Let’s start with another question: Why do the Clintons love Blacks?
Pretty simple – they get the vast majority of Black votes. All of those votes and they don’t have to do anything in return. In fact, they use us as expendable creatures. They get White votes by doing harm to us – and we offer no payback.
When Black voters helped get Bill Clinton into the White House, he quickly moved to the center instead of staying left. He wanted to show Whites that he was indeed White himself and not the “first Black President,” as we started to call him.
He wanted to prove that he can be tough on crime. One of his last acts as governor of Arkansas was to execute a seriously retarded Black man. He remarked after the execution, “I can be nicked a lot, but no one can say I’m soft on crime.”
Just the beginning
Within two years, he signed a $30 billion crime bill which started a wave of new federal prisons. He provided the states $16 billion in state prison grants and for expansion of police forces. This was in preparation of what he was about to do. He lightened federal offenses for the use of powdered cocaine and greatly increased punishment for crack. This sent our youth to those new prisons for crack use and gave slack to the Whites using cocaine.
Today, many of us cry about overcriminalization of our youth. Well, Bill Clinton is the “father” of it.
Since this milestone, African-Americans account for more than 80 percent of all people incarcerated for drug use. Suddenly, the United States began leading the world in incarceration rates.
It gets worse
Hillary steps in and is quoted: “They are not just gangs of kids anymore. They are often the kinds of kids that are called ‘super-predators.’ No conscience, no empathy. We can talk about why they ended up that way, but first we have to bring them to heel.” In essence, they were wild animals.
Then came changes in the Department of Housing and Urban Development. No one with a drug felony can live in public housing. If a resident is convicted of a drug felony, the entire family must leave. President Clinton would call this the “one strike and you’re out” initiative.
To add more fuel to the fire, funding for public housing was reduced by 61 percent; he dismantled Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC); and lowered the overall budget for welfare. The prison budget was twice as high as the food stamp budget.
Unemployment in Black communities soared. The statistics cover up the fact that imprisoned persons are not counted in the unemployment rolls. It is like they don’t even exist.
Keep in mind that our Congressional Black Caucus generally supported all of the above. This was the worst economic tyranny since the beginning of New World slavery. Most just smiled and loved their “First Family.”
Where do we go?
How can we overcome what has happened to our race in this country during the 1990s? Must we go through this again? The thought of that frightens the hell out of me.
As Michelle Alexander writing for Thenation.com states: “It didn’t have to be like this. As a nation, we had a choice. Rather than spending billions of dollars constructing a vast new penal system, those billions could have been spent putting young people to work in inner-city communities and investing in their schools so they might have some hope of making the transition from an industrial to a service-based economy. Constructive interventions would have been good not only for African-Americans trapped in ghettos, but for blue-collar workers of all colors. At the very least, Democrats could have fought to prevent the further destruction of Black communities rather than ratcheting up the wars declared on them.”
We got played
Our vote is pretty much worthless if we can’t get our just share of the American Dream. My people we need to let “pharaoh” go. He doesn’t have us. We are clinging to him.
The Clintons admit their mistakes. What we need to know from them is how are they going to correct these misdeeds? Since we are so forgiving and naïve with our votes, perhaps we should trust them one more time. If we do this, we will go down as the most stupid demographic living in the entire world.
What we need to do is plan on developing a new generation of people who will be productive and creative. It is imperative that we expect positive results from our elected officials, and fire those who cannot perform the task.
Remember, we do have choices. Reconsider your love for the Clintons – you deserve more.
Harry C. Alford is the co-founder and president/CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce. Contact him via www.nationalbcc.org.
Most Americans, black, brown, white and all other colors were delighted when Barak Obama was elected.
He has been a successful President; he saved the banks and preserved the capitalist system and all the while keeping the Islamic terrorists at bay.
Banks saved, capital preserved and the Islamic world in flames, we are now entering a new phase in our history as a nation. We need to address some things which were not completed during the Obama terms; namely, climate change, education, jobs, wealth and justice to name a few.
The question is, why don’t blacks think that a white male’s platform is the best way to address these issues?
Interesting article! Have you noticed lately that the approach to crack has been slackened due to the fact that, more whites are now using it. They have now labeled addiction a disease so as to avoid sending their own to prison.