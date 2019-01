DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. / 1929-1968

Happy 90th birthday, Dr. King!

Members of Fort Lauderdale’s International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1526 marched in the local MLK parade there. Around America, parades and other events were held to commemorate Dr. King’s life. Click here to read a story on Page B1 and see more pictures.

CHARLES W. CHERRY II / FLORIDA COURIER