11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home

CLEARWATER POLICE DEPARTMENT

An alligator is shown in a Clearwater home. Clearwater police responded with an alligator trapper, who captured the animal and removed it.

BY JOE MARIO PEDERSON

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

Sometimes not knowing what goes bump in the night will help you sleep better.

But other times ignoring it could be unhealthy as well.

Those home at a Clearwater residence received a shock when a large alligator broke into the house and toppled furniture early Friday morning, according to a tweet by the City of Clearwater.

The 11-foot alligator aggressively broke into the Eagles Landing Circle West home during the night through a low window in the kitchen, shattering the glass.

The large gator began causing a loud ruckus and toppled stools in the kitchen.

Clearwater Police Department responded to the scene with an alligator trapper, who was able to capture the animal and take it away.

A reason for the animal’s behavior was not listed.

No injuries were reported.