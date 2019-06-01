11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home

BY JOE MARIO PEDERSON
ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS
Sometimes not knowing what goes bump in the night will help you sleep better.
But other times ignoring it could be unhealthy as well.
Those home at a Clearwater residence received a shock when a large alligator broke into the house and toppled furniture early Friday morning, according to a tweet by the City of Clearwater.
The 11-foot alligator aggressively broke into the Eagles Landing Circle West home during the night through a low window in the kitchen, shattering the glass.
The large gator began causing a loud ruckus and toppled stools in the kitchen.
Clearwater Police Department responded to the scene with an alligator trapper, who was able to capture the animal and take it away.
A reason for the animal’s behavior was not listed.
No injuries were reported.