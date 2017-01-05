State Supreme Court appointments could bring disorder
BY GRAY ROHRER ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS TALLAHASSEE – A quirk in the state constitution means Florida could…
State’s Black History Month contest entries due Jan. 20
Governor Rick Scott and First Lady Ann Scott announced last month the Black History Month contests…
A home for Robert
SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER One Church One Child of Florida is reaching out to families…
Nine days of arts, culture, heritage in Eatonville
Highlights of the annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival will include a national conference on communities of…
Book documents history of FAMU marching band
Curtis Inabinett Jr. has written a book about Florida A&M University’s marching band. Inabinett, a Florida…
Plan for Miami African Diaspora museum moves forward
SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER The Miami-Dade North Arts & Humanities Foundation is set to move…
FLORIDA COURIER / 10TH STATEWIDE ANNIVERSARY
Top 10 stories and Kwanzaa Nine years ago, the Florida Courier listed its Top 10 stories…
Climate scientists concerned about Trump’s picks
BY JAMES ROSEN TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE WASHINGTON – The world’s leading global warming scientists, many of…
THEY ALWAYS DELIVER
As Black Florida’s statewide newspaper begins its second decade of operation,here’s a look at the dedicated…
A taste of Miami for schoolkids
Liberty City students treated to a tour of Little Haiti, Little Havana and Wynwood that combined…
THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
The Dolphins give back This week, Miami Dolphins players, coaches, cheerleaders, Miami Dolphins Women’s Organization members…
Florida leads states in Obamacare enrollment
THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA Florida led the nation with 1.3 million residents signing up for…
‘The Prince of Pan- Afrikanism’
Dr. Umar Johnson to lecture in Florida BY ANDREAS BUTLER FLORIDA COURIER JACKSONVILLE – The self-proclaimed…
‘Back in the day’ is today!
On January 20, 2017, in a lot of ways, African-Americans will revisit their past. “Back in the day” will become today! Similar to the period of governmental and legal systems labeled “Jim Crow” (or “nigger laws”),…
What we can learn from the Black Panther Party
Matthew “Peanut” Johnson was 16 years-old when San Francisco police officer Alvin Johnson killed him. The unarmed teen was said to have been fleeing a stolen car, and Officer Johnson claimed that he feared for his…
The year 2017 is going to be fantastic!
Look forward to the new year, 2017, as light years better than 2016. Last year’s economy was challenging. Here in Chevy Chase, Md., one of the wealthiest communities in the nation, high-end department stores closed their…
Obama’s pardons distract from mass Black incarceration
President Obama, a master of public relations, now has bragging rights for having granted clemency to a record number of federal prisoners – 1,176 of them at last count – more than those set free by…
Obama’s propaganda gift to Trump
Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign the corporate media, Democratic Party operatives and the pundit class all proclaimed that Donald Trump is a fascist. The fascistic nature of our political, law enforcement and economic systems were conveniently…
Fair lending to be CFPB’s top 2017 priority
As a New Year arrives, fair lending will be the priority for the nation’s consumer financial cop on the beat. Mortgage and student loan servicing along with redlining and small business lending will be a triple-focus…
Athletes’ boycott is the best sanction against Russia
Western countries have been sanctioning Russia for years. Their aim has been to punish it for everything from launching military incursions into neighboring countries (e.g., Georgia and Ukraine/Crimea) to assassinating political dissidents (e.g., Boris Nemtsov and…
Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 290
The year 2016, an annus horribilis – That’s Latin for a “horrible year.” It’s what Queen Elizabeth II called the year 1992 when both her princely sons divorced their princesses and her main residence, Windsor Castle,…
We must find the greatness in ourselves
In 2016, we lost a lot of great people when they took their final journey to The Land of Plenty! One loss that had a tremendous impact on me came when we lost the GOAT! The…
Syria, Russia and American desperation
It is no coincidence that anti-Russian propaganda is being ramped up at the same moment the Syrian government is poised to retake its country from terrorists. Barack Obama and the rest of the war party are…
Beyoncé, Springsteen post top-grossing tours of 2016
BY RANDY LEWIS LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band navigated “The River” 35th anniversary tour all the way to the bank in 2016, pulling in $268.3 million globally to score the top-grossing…
Edmonds to host ‘Queen Boss’ on Centric
BY NY MAGEE EURWEB.COM Tracey Edmonds is teaming with Centric for a new eight-episode series called “Queen Boss,” which aims to find the sharpest African-American female entrepreneurs and have them compete for the business opportunity of…
‘Hidden Figures’ a crowd-pleaser in the best way
BY KENNETH TURAN LOS ANGELES TIMES TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE LOS ANGELES – Like the calculating women whose lives it celebrates, “Hidden Figures” knows what it’s doing. A Grade-A Hollywood crowd-pleaser that happily celebrates its shameless moments,…
Professor delivers smart book about sci-fi writer
BY JIM HIGGINS MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE Reading Gerry Canavan’s “Octavia E. Butler” is like opening up a second screen on this great American writer. Not only does Canavan explicate the sources, patterns and…
Book on Mary J. Blige was more than 20 years in the making
BY TIMOTHY FINN KANSAS CITY STAR/TNS Danny Alexander has been writing about music for decades for various print and online media. He spent three years exploring the music of one of his favorite artists, Mary J.…
Golden Globe nods for ‘Moonlight,’ and ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’
BY JOSH ROTTENBERG LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS LOS ANGELES — Early awards season front-runners “La La Land,” “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” made strong showings in the Golden Globes nominations, while potential contenders such as “20th…
International fashion design success did not come easy for Tracy Reese
BY PATRICE GAINES URBAN NEWS SERVICE No one knew what First Lady Michelle Obama would choose to wear on stage at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. That decision is generally a secret kept from the public…
Miami Funk Fest a weekend of R&B, hip hop and soul
Variety Entertainment will present the http://funkfesttour.com/ Miami Funk Fest Dec. 9-10 at the Miramar Regional Park. Scheduled performers are Bell Biv Devoe, Dru Hill, H-Town, Jodeci, Mystikal, SWV, TLC and Guy featuring Teddy Riley. Hosted by…
‘Black-ish’ episode to focus on Trump’s election
BY GREG BRAXTON LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS The Emmy-nominated ABC series “black-ish” has won critical accolades since its 2014 premiere for exploring provocative issues surrounding race. The show, about an upper-middle-class African-American family living in a predominantly…
Wanted: Data on people shot each year
Police, researchers say number needed to address gun violence in US BY JUSTIN GEORGE BALTIMORE SUN/TNS BALTIMORE — Police chiefs, criminologists and federal officials are calling for better and more accurate data on crime as the…
Obama says he could have beaten Trump
BY TRACY WILKINSON TRIBUNE WASHINGTON BUREAU / TNS WASHINGTON – President Barack Obama says he could have defeated Donald Trump in last month’s election by recapturing the same “vision of hope” that twice carried him to…
50 years of Kwanzaa
Celebrations promote pride, culture BALTIMORE – This time of year, 14-year-old Amir Ralph is all about Kwanzaa. He embraces the celebration of African culture, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, and works tirelessly to…
Undocumented immigrants face deportation for minor crimes
BY TERESA WILTZ STATELINE.ORG TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE Last December, Mayra Machado was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in Arkansas. She had an unpaid ticket for failing to yield. And as a teenager, she’d spent…
Professor under fire for ‘White Genocide’ Twitter post
BY JONATHAN TANNENWALD PHILADELPHIA INQUIRE TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE PHILADELPHIA – Drexel University officials had a quiet holiday weekend loudly interrupted Sunday night, after a professor took to Twitter to let loose some extreme views. “All I…
WHAT’S NEXT FOR HBCUs?
Leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities are searching for ways to work with the incoming Trump administration. BY WILLIAM DOUGLAS MCCLATCHY WASHINGTON BUREAU / TNS WASHINGTON – What does President-elect Donald Trump know about historically…
Florida leads states in Obamacare enrollment
THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA Florida led the nation with 1.3 million residents signing up for 2017 coverage under the federal Affordable Care Act by a Monday deadline, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services…
Lawmakers back program to probe Jim Crow-era lynchings
BY ANNA DOUGLAS TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of lawmakers are close to extending the life of a Department of Justice program designed to solve cold cases where racism was likely a motive.…
Veteran refused free meal makes deal with Chili’s
BY MARC RAMIREZ DALLAS MORNING NEWS TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE Ernest Walker, the Army veteran whose free meal was taken away by a Chili’s restaurant manager who doubted his military service, has reached an agreement with Brinker…
Cuba reaching out to world for foreign investors
BY MIMI WHITEFIELD MIAMI HERALD/TNS MIAMI — For $2.5 million, a foreign investor can help create an international equestrian club in the province of Havana or plunk down $10 million to create a network of eco-lodges…
How India IRS scam cheated U.S. taxpayers
In recent years, investigators in the United States, Canada, Britain and other countries have traced several organized phone frauds to Indian call centers. BY SHASHANK BENGALI LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS THANE, India — Nearly an hour into…
Trump may bring world of change to travelers
There are plenty of questions about incoming administration’s stance on Cuban travel, fixing airports, open skies. BY JILL SCHENSUL THE RECORD/TNS Just what changes are ahead for travelers once President-elect Donald Trump takes office are as…
How ‘apocalyptic’ hurricane Matthew impacted Haiti’s tourism market
The country is still trying to assess the financial toll to the tourist economy and overall struggling tourism brand. BY JACQUELINE CHARLES MIAMI HERALD/TNS PORT-SALUT, Haiti – The almond trees have been stripped bare, and the…
After Hurricane Matthew, Haitians hope for change in US policy
BY JEN FIFIELD STATELINE.ORG / TNS WASHINGTON – A week after Hurricane Matthew tore through their home country, Haitian immigrants took to the streets of downtown Miami Oct. 14 with a plea for President Obama: Haitian…
South Africa quits international court
BY ROBYN DIXON LOS ANGELES TIMES (TNS) JOHANNESBURG – South Africa said last week that it will withdraw from the International Criminal Court, raising fears of an African exodus from a tribunal established to prosecute the…
AFTER THE STORM
Here’s an initial report on Haiti as well as what Floridians need to know as recovery gets underway in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. COMPILED FROM STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS Hurricane Matthew pummeled Haiti, Cuba and…
South African schoolgirls provide revolutionary leadership
DR. MARSHA ADEBAYO AND SIKI DLANGA BLACK AGENDA REPORT Pretoria Girls High School was shaken to its core two weeks ago when Black girls attending this apartheid-era elite school challenged fundamental tenets of White supremacy. This…
JetBlue makes historic flight to Cuba
BY CHABELI HERRARA MIAMI HERALD/TNS FORT LAUDERDALE – To a fanfare of Cuban music and a water canon salute, the first commercial flight to cross the Florida Straits to Cuba in decades took off Wednesday morning,…
A welcoming home for HIV moms, kids
Nkosi’s Haven is one of South Africa’s best-known centers for mothers living with HIV and orphans. BY ERIKA SCHULTZ SEATTLE TIMES/TNS JOHANNESBURG – Gail John-son shudders when she thinks of all the tiny white coffins in…
