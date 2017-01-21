Let me tell you about ‘Trump Rules’ During the Michael Jordan championship runs with the Chicago Bulls in the National Basketball Association, many people felt that Jordan could do almost anything he wanted to do. Of course, Jordan could score and defend with…

Barack Obama’s ‘Excellent’ Black legacy Throughout our history, the National Urban League has taken seriously our responsibility to hold the president of the United States accountable to the needs of urban America and communities of color. During the Great Depression, Executive…

Glades residents won’t be convenient victims JANET TAYLOR GLADES LIVES MATTER This month, the Everglades Coalition met at a fancy waterfront resort in Fort Myers. There, they all took their parts in an elaborate play orchestrated with a few millionaires and billionaires,…

Mocking, marching, dumping Trump are not enough #StopTheHate. #DumpTrump. #BeUngovernable. #StopTrump #NotMyPresident – as if any of them ever was. Show up and show out in D.C. this week, or in your own home town. If there’s no march or demonstration near you,…

Activists can learn from MLK’s ‘creative disruption’ When Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. envisioned the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, he envisioned all kinds of people descending on our nation’s capital, bringing demands to federal agencies. He envisioned people pushing for affordable housing,…

How would ‘Obamacare’ repeal affect Blacks GLENN ELLIS TRICE EDNEY NEWS WIRE Racism has historically had a significant negative impact on the health care of Blacks and other people of color in the United States. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is truly…

Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 291 Bro. Prez sez goodbye – No tears here. For Black America, the Obama era has been a keen disappointment full of lost opportunities, halfway measures, and professorial lectures. On “Black” issues – small biz entrepreneurship, HBCUs,…

Let’s talk about Judas Peter In the King James “version” of the Bible and in many other translations of Holy Scriptures, Judas betrayed Jesus, and Peter denied Jesus multiple times. If you live long enough, one of your friends, one of…

Talladega College marching for Trump is good for HBCUs Editor’s note: Historically Black Talladega College, located in Talladega, Ala., is being criticized for allowing its marching band to participate in President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade set for Jan. 20. Many other college marching bands have…