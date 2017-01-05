‘Back in the day’ is today! On January 20, 2017, in a lot of ways, African-Americans will revisit their past. “Back in the day” will become today! Similar to the period of governmental and legal systems labeled “Jim Crow” (or “nigger laws”),…

What we can learn from the Black Panther Party Matthew “Peanut” Johnson was 16 years-old when San Francisco police officer Alvin Johnson killed him. The unarmed teen was said to have been fleeing a stolen car, and Officer Johnson claimed that he feared for his…

The year 2017 is going to be fantastic! Look forward to the new year, 2017, as light years better than 2016. Last year’s economy was challenging. Here in Chevy Chase, Md., one of the wealthiest communities in the nation, high-end department stores closed their…

Obama’s pardons distract from mass Black incarceration President Obama, a master of public relations, now has bragging rights for having granted clemency to a record number of federal prisoners – 1,176 of them at last count – more than those set free by…

Obama’s propaganda gift to Trump Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign the corporate media, Democratic Party operatives and the pundit class all proclaimed that Donald Trump is a fascist. The fascistic nature of our political, law enforcement and economic systems were conveniently…

Fair lending to be CFPB’s top 2017 priority As a New Year arrives, fair lending will be the priority for the nation’s consumer financial cop on the beat. Mortgage and student loan servicing along with redlining and small business lending will be a triple-focus…

Athletes’ boycott is the best sanction against Russia Western countries have been sanctioning Russia for years. Their aim has been to punish it for everything from launching military incursions into neighboring countries (e.g., Georgia and Ukraine/Crimea) to assassinating political dissidents (e.g., Boris Nemtsov and…

Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 290 The year 2016, an annus horribilis – That’s Latin for a “horrible year.” It’s what Queen Elizabeth II called the year 1992 when both her princely sons divorced their princesses and her main residence, Windsor Castle,…

We must find the greatness in ourselves In 2016, we lost a lot of great people when they took their final journey to The Land of Plenty! One loss that had a tremendous impact on me came when we lost the GOAT! The…