Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 290 The year 2016, an annus horribilis – That’s Latin for a “horrible year.” It’s what Queen Elizabeth II called the year 1992 when both her princely sons divorced their princesses and her main residence, Windsor Castle,…

We must find the greatness in ourselves In 2016, we lost a lot of great people when they took their final journey to The Land of Plenty! One loss that had a tremendous impact on me came when we lost the GOAT! The…

Syria, Russia and American desperation It is no coincidence that anti-Russian propaganda is being ramped up at the same moment the Syrian government is poised to retake its country from terrorists. Barack Obama and the rest of the war party are…

Democrats and media have lost America’s trust CLARENCE V. MCKEE, ESQ. GUEST COMMENTARY In many ways, the election was a referendum on the mainstream media and the Democratic Party. Both got clobbered. Most objective observers have to admit that the Democratic Party and…

Aborted recount effort is ‘Grand Theft Electoral’ It’s one thing to abstractly claim that U.S. elections are a farcical exercise to legitimize the rule of a bipartisan imperial oligarchy. It’s quite another to publicly lay bare some of the stinky moving parts of…

America is just average, not exceptional Americans love to bask in the glory of our “exceptionalism.” We are great, we are wonderful, we dominate the world. Scholars who study “us” say that our exceptionalism is rooted in the fact that we have…

Fake news and Black America At one time in history, the only news that Black people could get was the news they got from Black media. Positive news articles back in the day about Black scholars, Black philosophers, Black entrepreneurs, Black…

Stay tuned for my talk with billionaire Bob Johnson One of the post-election highlights for me was the meeting between Donald Trump and Bob Johnson. Billionaire to billionaire, Democrat to Republican, Black to White, businessman-to-businessman, capitalist-to-capitalist, meeting on a relatively even playing field to discuss…

Does the CBC really care about Black people? In a previous column, I discussed the hypocrisy running rampant within the Democratic Party when it comes to the hiring of Black staffers. I must have struck a serious nerve, because I received an anonymous email…