‘Greatest Show on Earth’ ends in May
Declining attendance and rising costs cited as reasons for closing the Ringling Bros. circus. BY RYAN…
Dems pick prominent fundraiser as party chief
BY LLOYD DUNKELBERGER THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA ORLANDO – Florida Democrats picked a prominent fundraiser…
Ingoglia wins a second term as GOP chair
BY BRANDON LARRABEE THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – Following the state GOP’s strong performance…
TRAGEDY IN CENTRAL FLORIDA
Orlando is in mourning again Law enforcement officers escort the body of Orlando Police Master Sgt.…
Jewish Community Centers receive bomb threats
BY DAVID J. NEAL AND CARLI TEPROFF MIAMI HERALD/TNS MIAMI – Hundreds of children, teachers and…
Hurricane Matthew claims now over $800 million
THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA Insurance claims in Florida from early October’s Hurricane Matthew have grown…
Feds: Disabled inmates’ rights violated in Florida
THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA The U.S. Justice Department on Monday moved to intervene in a…
THE ‘RIVER OF GRASS’
Pythons invading the Everglades South Florida Water Management District python tracker Bobby Hill captured a 14-foot…
Clearing a major hurdle
Voting rights effort energized BY DAN SWEENEY SUN SENTINEL / TNS FORT LAUDERDALE – The new…
Lottery sales set record in 2016
COMPILED FROM WIRE AND STAFF REPORTS Florida Lottery sales hit a record $6.2 billion last year,…
State Supreme Court appointments could bring disorder
BY GRAY ROHRER ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS TALLAHASSEE – A quirk in the state constitution means Florida could…
State’s Black History Month contest entries due Jan. 20
Governor Rick Scott and First Lady Ann Scott announced last month the Black History Month contests…
A home for Robert
SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER One Church One Child of Florida is reaching out to families…
Let me tell you about ‘Trump Rules’
During the Michael Jordan championship runs with the Chicago Bulls in the National Basketball Association, many people felt that Jordan could do almost anything he wanted to do. Of course, Jordan could score and defend with…
Barack Obama’s ‘Excellent’ Black legacy
Throughout our history, the National Urban League has taken seriously our responsibility to hold the president of the United States accountable to the needs of urban America and communities of color. During the Great Depression, Executive…
Glades residents won’t be convenient victims
JANET TAYLOR GLADES LIVES MATTER This month, the Everglades Coalition met at a fancy waterfront resort in Fort Myers. There, they all took their parts in an elaborate play orchestrated with a few millionaires and billionaires,…
Mocking, marching, dumping Trump are not enough
#StopTheHate. #DumpTrump. #BeUngovernable. #StopTrump #NotMyPresident – as if any of them ever was. Show up and show out in D.C. this week, or in your own home town. If there’s no march or demonstration near you,…
Activists can learn from MLK’s ‘creative disruption’
When Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. envisioned the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, he envisioned all kinds of people descending on our nation’s capital, bringing demands to federal agencies. He envisioned people pushing for affordable housing,…
How would ‘Obamacare’ repeal affect Blacks
GLENN ELLIS TRICE EDNEY NEWS WIRE Racism has historically had a significant negative impact on the health care of Blacks and other people of color in the United States. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is truly…
Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 291
Bro. Prez sez goodbye – No tears here. For Black America, the Obama era has been a keen disappointment full of lost opportunities, halfway measures, and professorial lectures. On “Black” issues – small biz entrepreneurship, HBCUs,…
Let’s talk about Judas Peter
In the King James “version” of the Bible and in many other translations of Holy Scriptures, Judas betrayed Jesus, and Peter denied Jesus multiple times. If you live long enough, one of your friends, one of…
Talladega College marching for Trump is good for HBCUs
Editor’s note: Historically Black Talladega College, located in Talladega, Ala., is being criticized for allowing its marching band to participate in President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade set for Jan. 20. Many other college marching bands have…
I wish for a Black, productive 2017 and beyond
I wish most Black folks would join the One Million Conscious Black Voters and Contributors Movement as advocated by Professor James Clingman. Prof. Clingman, whose column “Blackonomic$” is a must-read for anyone who has a serious…
The Obamas’ best pop-culture hits
From ‘Mom Dancing’ to cameo with Boehner, the first couple gave America some funny TV moments. BY NEAL JUSTIN STAR TRIBUNE/TNS Donald Trump hosted “Saturday Night Live” early in his campaign, but no sitting or former…
TV finally shows us daily trials of successful Black man
BY MARC BERNARDIN LOS ANGELES TIMES TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE When Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, the responses — especially from those who voted for Hillary Clinton, double-especially from those white men who voted Democrat…
Nine days of arts, culture, heritage in Eatonville
Highlights of the annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival will include a national conference on communities of color in 21st-century America as well as performances by legendary artists. COMPILED BY FLORIDA COURIER STAFF The 28th Annual Zora…
Beyoncé, Springsteen post top-grossing tours of 2016
BY RANDY LEWIS LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band navigated “The River” 35th anniversary tour all the way to the bank in 2016, pulling in $268.3 million globally to score the top-grossing…
Edmonds to host ‘Queen Boss’ on Centric
BY NY MAGEE EURWEB.COM Tracey Edmonds is teaming with Centric for a new eight-episode series called “Queen Boss,” which aims to find the sharpest African-American female entrepreneurs and have them compete for the business opportunity of…
‘Hidden Figures’ a crowd-pleaser in the best way
BY KENNETH TURAN LOS ANGELES TIMES TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE LOS ANGELES – Like the calculating women whose lives it celebrates, “Hidden Figures” knows what it’s doing. A Grade-A Hollywood crowd-pleaser that happily celebrates its shameless moments,…
Professor delivers smart book about sci-fi writer
BY JIM HIGGINS MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE Reading Gerry Canavan’s “Octavia E. Butler” is like opening up a second screen on this great American writer. Not only does Canavan explicate the sources, patterns and…
Book on Mary J. Blige was more than 20 years in the making
BY TIMOTHY FINN KANSAS CITY STAR/TNS Danny Alexander has been writing about music for decades for various print and online media. He spent three years exploring the music of one of his favorite artists, Mary J.…
Golden Globe nods for ‘Moonlight,’ and ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’
BY JOSH ROTTENBERG LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS LOS ANGELES — Early awards season front-runners “La La Land,” “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” made strong showings in the Golden Globes nominations, while potential contenders such as “20th…
International fashion design success did not come easy for Tracy Reese
BY PATRICE GAINES URBAN NEWS SERVICE No one knew what First Lady Michelle Obama would choose to wear on stage at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. That decision is generally a secret kept from the public…
THE ERA ENDS
A reflective and optimistic Barack Obama walks away from the White House after a flurry of last-minute activity. COMPILED FROM WIRE REPORTS WASHINGTON – President Barack Obama offered a parting message of hope in his final…
‘Big Weed’ takeover?
Proposed rules favor existing growers BY DARA KAM THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – Authors of Florida’s voter-approved constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana are blasting proposed rules to regulate the cannabis industry. The…
Women’s march isn’t just about Trump
Organizers are calling it a movement to bring awareness to a variety of concerns. BY VERA BERGENGRUEN TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE WASHINGTON – The day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president, an estimated 200,000 people from…
After feud with Lewis, Trump meets with MLK III
BY CATHLEEN DECKER LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS WASHINGTON — Donald Trump met with Martin Luther King III on Monday, a holiday commemorating the life of King’s father, which this year was marked by Trump’s quarrel with Rep.…
Country club member resigns over debate about denying Obama membership
EURWEB An exclusive country club in Maryland is debating whether to allow President Obama membership in his retirement should he ever apply. The controversy has caused one lifelong member to sever ties with the club with…
Dropping the mic
Obama gives farewell from Chicago hometown FROM THE TRICE EDNEY NEWS WIRE CHICAGO – In a televised address before a passionate and exuberant Chicago audience, President Obama gave his departing speech Tuesday night, imploring African-Americans and…
SBA launches challenge for training, loans to ex-felons
SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the Aspire Challenge, a prize competition of up to $1.2 million to expand access to entrepreneurial education and microloans for…
‘This country belongs to you, all of you’
First lady addresses Muslims, immigrants during last speech BY VERA BERGENGRUEN TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE WASHINGTON – In her final speech as first lady, Michelle Obama singled out young immigrants and Muslims, many of whom express apprehension…
Andrew Young’s daughter named Georgia ACLU director
ATLANTA – Civil rights activist and Georgia native Andrea Young is the new executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, taking the helm of the statewide affiliate of the ACLU as of Jan.…
Cuba reaching out to world for foreign investors
BY MIMI WHITEFIELD MIAMI HERALD/TNS MIAMI — For $2.5 million, a foreign investor can help create an international equestrian club in the province of Havana or plunk down $10 million to create a network of eco-lodges…
How India IRS scam cheated U.S. taxpayers
In recent years, investigators in the United States, Canada, Britain and other countries have traced several organized phone frauds to Indian call centers. BY SHASHANK BENGALI LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS THANE, India — Nearly an hour into…
Trump may bring world of change to travelers
There are plenty of questions about incoming administration’s stance on Cuban travel, fixing airports, open skies. BY JILL SCHENSUL THE RECORD/TNS Just what changes are ahead for travelers once President-elect Donald Trump takes office are as…
How ‘apocalyptic’ hurricane Matthew impacted Haiti’s tourism market
The country is still trying to assess the financial toll to the tourist economy and overall struggling tourism brand. BY JACQUELINE CHARLES MIAMI HERALD/TNS PORT-SALUT, Haiti – The almond trees have been stripped bare, and the…
After Hurricane Matthew, Haitians hope for change in US policy
BY JEN FIFIELD STATELINE.ORG / TNS WASHINGTON – A week after Hurricane Matthew tore through their home country, Haitian immigrants took to the streets of downtown Miami Oct. 14 with a plea for President Obama: Haitian…
South Africa quits international court
BY ROBYN DIXON LOS ANGELES TIMES (TNS) JOHANNESBURG – South Africa said last week that it will withdraw from the International Criminal Court, raising fears of an African exodus from a tribunal established to prosecute the…
AFTER THE STORM
Here’s an initial report on Haiti as well as what Floridians need to know as recovery gets underway in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. COMPILED FROM STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS Hurricane Matthew pummeled Haiti, Cuba and…
South African schoolgirls provide revolutionary leadership
DR. MARSHA ADEBAYO AND SIKI DLANGA BLACK AGENDA REPORT Pretoria Girls High School was shaken to its core two weeks ago when Black girls attending this apartheid-era elite school challenged fundamental tenets of White supremacy. This…
JetBlue makes historic flight to Cuba
BY CHABELI HERRARA MIAMI HERALD/TNS FORT LAUDERDALE – To a fanfare of Cuban music and a water canon salute, the first commercial flight to cross the Florida Straits to Cuba in decades took off Wednesday morning,…
A welcoming home for HIV moms, kids
Nkosi’s Haven is one of South Africa’s best-known centers for mothers living with HIV and orphans. BY ERIKA SCHULTZ SEATTLE TIMES/TNS JOHANNESBURG – Gail John-son shudders when she thinks of all the tiny white coffins in…
