Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 291 Bro. Prez sez goodbye – No tears here. For Black America, the Obama era has been a keen disappointment full of lost opportunities, halfway measures, and professorial lectures. On “Black” issues – small biz entrepreneurship, HBCUs,…

Let’s talk about Judas Peter In the King James “version” of the Bible and in many other translations of Holy Scriptures, Judas betrayed Jesus, and Peter denied Jesus multiple times. If you live long enough, one of your friends, one of…

Talladega College marching for Trump is good for HBCUs Editor’s note: Historically Black Talladega College, located in Talladega, Ala., is being criticized for allowing its marching band to participate in President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade set for Jan. 20. Many other college marching bands have…

I wish for a Black, productive 2017 and beyond I wish most Black folks would join the One Million Conscious Black Voters and Contributors Movement as advocated by Professor James Clingman. Prof. Clingman, whose column “Blackonomic$” is a must-read for anyone who has a serious…

Barack Obama’s last presidential lies Barack Obama has spoken to the nation as president for the last time. Hallelujah! The man I dubbed the “more effective evil” now gets a chance to make millions for himself, after spending eight years defending…

Black lives matter more to White cops than Black thugs Arguably, the defining feature of Black America in recent years has been the eruption of street protests every time a cop killed a Black man. In each case, protesters vented existential angst with chants of “Black…

Ellison tries to pass Democratic ‘Farrakhan’ test RICHARD B. MUHAMMAD GUEST COMMENTARY Minnesota congressman Keith Ellison is seeking to lead the Democratic National Committee as the party seeks someone to bring Democrats into the political “Promised Land.” There is nothing wrong with Rep.…

‘Back in the day’ is today! On January 20, 2017, in a lot of ways, African-Americans will revisit their past. “Back in the day” will become today! Similar to the period of governmental and legal systems labeled “Jim Crow” (or “nigger laws”),…

What we can learn from the Black Panther Party Matthew “Peanut” Johnson was 16 years-old when San Francisco police officer Alvin Johnson killed him. The unarmed teen was said to have been fleeing a stolen car, and Officer Johnson claimed that he feared for his…