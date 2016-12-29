FLORIDA

Climate scientists concerned about Trump’s picks

BY JAMES ROSEN TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE WASHINGTON – The world’s leading global warming scientists, many of…

THEY ALWAYS DELIVER

As Black Florida’s statewide newspaper begins its second decade of operation,here’s a look at the dedicated…

A taste of Miami for schoolkids

Liberty City students treated to a tour of Little Haiti, Little Havana and Wynwood that combined…

THE CHRISTMAS SEASON

The Dolphins give back This week, Miami Dolphins players, coaches, cheerleaders, Miami Dolphins Women’s Organization members…

Florida leads states in Obamacare enrollment

THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA Florida led the nation with 1.3 million residents signing up for…

‘The Prince of Pan- Afrikanism’

Dr. Umar Johnson to lecture in Florida BY ANDREAS BUTLER FLORIDA COURIER JACKSONVILLE – The self-proclaimed…

Damages from hurricanes Hermine and Matthew near $1.6 billion

BY JIM TURNER THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – Hurricane damages in Florida have reached…

Supreme Court sets date for arguments on felons’ rights

The Florida Supreme Court has scheduled arguments March 7 on a proposed constitutional amendment that would…

MAKING HIS LIST…

…and checking more than twice. President Obama is rushing through his ‘to-do’ list to Trump-proof the…

ETA NU CHAPTER / OMEGA PSI PHI FRATERNITY, INC.

Deep roots in Pompano Beach Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s chapter in Pompano Beach held…

What’s next?

Lawmakers argue over medical ‘weed’ BY DARA KAM THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – A…

Business groups fight Miami Beach wage hike

BY JIM SAUNDERS THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – Amid debates across the country about…

U.S. justice criticizes the death penalty in Florida case

BY JIM SAUNDERS THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday…

This week’s Florida Courier-click page to read

Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 290

Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 290 The year 2016, an annus horribilis – That’s Latin for a “horrible year.” It’s what Queen Elizabeth II called the year 1992 when both her princely sons divorced their princesses and her main residence, Windsor Castle,…

We must find the greatness in ourselves

We must find the greatness in ourselves In 2016, we lost a lot of great people when they took their final journey to The Land of Plenty! One loss that had a tremendous impact on me came when we lost the GOAT! The…

Syria, Russia and American desperation

Syria, Russia and American desperation It is no coincidence that anti-Russian propaganda is being ramped up at the same moment the Syrian government is poised to retake its country from terrorists. Barack Obama and the rest of the war party are…

Democrats and media have lost America’s trust

Democrats and media have lost America’s trust CLARENCE V. MCKEE, ESQ. GUEST COMMENTARY In many ways, the election was a referendum on the mainstream media and the Democratic Party. Both got clobbered. Most objective observers have to admit that the Democratic Party and…

Aborted recount effort is ‘Grand Theft Electoral’

Aborted recount effort is ‘Grand Theft Electoral’ It’s one thing to abstractly claim that U.S. elections are a farcical exercise to legitimize the rule of a bipartisan imperial oligarchy. It’s quite another to publicly lay bare some of the stinky moving parts of…

America is just average, not exceptional

America is just average, not exceptional Americans love to bask in the glory of our “exceptionalism.” We are great, we are wonderful, we dominate the world. Scholars who study “us” say that our exceptionalism is rooted in the fact that we have…

Fake news and Black America

Fake news and Black America At one time in history, the only news that Black people could get was the news they got from Black media. Positive news articles back in the day about Black scholars, Black philosophers, Black entrepreneurs, Black…

Stay tuned for my talk with billionaire Bob Johnson

Stay tuned for my talk with billionaire Bob Johnson One of the post-election highlights for me was the meeting between Donald Trump and Bob Johnson. Billionaire to billionaire, Democrat to Republican, Black to White, businessman-to-businessman, capitalist-to-capitalist, meeting on a relatively even playing field to discuss…

Does the CBC really care about Black people?

Does the CBC really care about Black people? In a previous column, I discussed the hypocrisy running rampant within the Democratic Party when it comes to the hiring of Black staffers. I must have struck a serious nerve, because I received an anonymous email…

Go to D.C. to fight for Black self-determination

Go to D.C. to fight for Black self-determination If the U.S. ruling class and the spies and national security goons that serve them wanted to divert attention from the crimes and crises of capitalism, they have temporarily succeeded. In this insane post-election season, all…

‘Hidden Figures’ a crowd-pleaser in the best way

‘Hidden Figures’ a crowd-pleaser in the best way BY KENNETH TURAN LOS ANGELES TIMES TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE LOS ANGELES – Like the calculating women whose lives it celebrates, “Hidden Figures” knows what it’s doing. A Grade-A Hollywood crowd-pleaser that happily celebrates its shameless moments,…

Professor delivers smart book about sci-fi writer

Professor delivers smart book about sci-fi writer BY JIM HIGGINS MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE Reading Gerry Canavan’s “Octavia E. Butler” is like opening up a second screen on this great American writer. Not only does Canavan explicate the sources, patterns and…

Book on Mary J. Blige was more than 20 years in the making

Book on Mary J. Blige was more than 20 years in the making BY TIMOTHY FINN KANSAS CITY STAR/TNS Danny Alexander has been writing about music for decades for various print and online media. He spent three years exploring the music of one of his favorite artists, Mary J.…

Golden Globe nods for ‘Moonlight,’ and ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’

Golden Globe nods for ‘Moonlight,’ and ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’ BY JOSH ROTTENBERG LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS LOS ANGELES — Early awards season front-runners “La La Land,” “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” made strong showings in the Golden Globes nominations, while potential contenders such as “20th…

International fashion design success did not come easy for Tracy Reese

International fashion design success did not come easy for Tracy Reese BY PATRICE GAINES URBAN NEWS SERVICE No one knew what First Lady Michelle Obama would choose to wear on stage at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. That decision is generally a secret kept from the public…

Miami Funk Fest a weekend of R&B, hip hop and soul

Miami Funk Fest a weekend of R&B, hip hop and soul Variety Entertainment will present the http://funkfesttour.com/ Miami Funk Fest Dec. 9-10 at the Miramar Regional Park. Scheduled performers are Bell Biv Devoe, Dru Hill, H-Town, Jodeci, Mystikal, SWV, TLC and Guy featuring Teddy Riley. Hosted by…

‘Black-ish’ episode to focus on Trump’s election

‘Black-ish’ episode to focus on Trump’s election BY GREG BRAXTON LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS The Emmy-nominated ABC series “black-ish” has won critical accolades since its 2014 premiere for exploring provocative issues surrounding race. The show, about an upper-middle-class African-American family living in a predominantly…

Actor Ron Glass dies at 71

Actor Ron Glass dies at 71 BY CHRIS BARTON LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS Ron Glass, a prolific television actor best known for roles in the ’70s police sitcom “Barney Miller” and Joss Whedon’s “Firefly” has died. He was 71 years old. His death…

Television Academy names first Black chairman/CEO

Television Academy names first Black chairman/CEO BY CHRISTIE D’ZURILLA LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS LOS ANGELES – Hayma “Screech” Washington will be the next chairman and CEO of the Television Academy Board of Governors, the academy announced last week. The first African-American to hold…

Bandmate says Trump election induced Sharon Jones’ stroke

Bandmate says Trump election induced Sharon Jones’ stroke EURWEB.COM Sharon Jones, the soulfully explosive vocalist for the Dap-Kings died Nov. 18 at age 60 from pancreatic cancer. But there’s more to the story. It seems the Grammy-nominated singer also suffered a stroke, which was…

Obama says he could have beaten Trump

Obama says he could have beaten Trump BY TRACY WILKINSON TRIBUNE WASHINGTON BUREAU / TNS WASHINGTON – President Barack Obama says he could have defeated Donald Trump in last month’s election by recapturing the same “vision of hope” that twice carried him to…

FLORIDA COURIER / 10TH STATEWIDE ANNIVERSARY

FLORIDA COURIER / 10TH STATEWIDE ANNIVERSARY Top 10 stories and Kwanzaa Nine years ago, the Florida Courier listed its Top 10 stories for the year and recognized Kwanzaa ceremonies happening around the state.…

50 years of Kwanzaa

50 years of Kwanzaa Celebrations promote pride, culture BALTIMORE – This time of year, 14-year-old Amir Ralph is all about Kwanzaa. He embraces the celebration of African culture, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, and works tirelessly to…

Undocumented immigrants face deportation for minor crimes

Undocumented immigrants face deportation for minor crimes BY TERESA WILTZ STATELINE.ORG TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE Last December, Mayra Machado was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in Arkansas. She had an unpaid ticket for failing to yield. And as a teenager, she’d spent…

Professor under fire for ‘White Genocide’ Twitter post

Professor under fire for ‘White Genocide’ Twitter post BY JONATHAN TANNENWALD PHILADELPHIA INQUIRE TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE PHILADELPHIA – Drexel University officials had a quiet holiday weekend loudly interrupted Sunday night, after a professor took to Twitter to let loose some extreme views. “All I…

WHAT’S NEXT FOR HBCUs?

WHAT’S NEXT FOR HBCUs? Leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities are searching for ways to work with the incoming Trump administration. BY WILLIAM DOUGLAS MCCLATCHY WASHINGTON BUREAU / TNS WASHINGTON – What does President-elect Donald Trump know about historically…

Lawmakers back program to probe Jim Crow-era lynchings

Lawmakers back program to probe Jim Crow-era lynchings BY ANNA DOUGLAS TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of lawmakers are close to extending the life of a Department of Justice program designed to solve cold cases where racism was likely a motive.…

Veteran refused free meal makes deal with Chili’s

Veteran refused free meal makes deal with Chili’s BY MARC RAMIREZ DALLAS MORNING NEWS TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE Ernest Walker, the Army veteran whose free meal was taken away by a Chili’s restaurant manager who doubted his military service, has reached an agreement with Brinker…

Cities forever changed by mass shootings

Cities forever changed by mass shootings How massacres changed communities, residents of Aurora, Blacksburg, Charleston, Columbine, Newtown, Orlando and San Bernardino. BY KEVIN SPEAR ORANDO SENTINEL TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE ORLANDO – The grief is strikingly similar, no matter where the shooting happens.…

Cuba reaching out to world for foreign investors

Cuba reaching out to world for foreign investors BY MIMI WHITEFIELD MIAMI HERALD/TNS MIAMI — For $2.5 million, a foreign investor can help create an international equestrian club in the province of Havana or plunk down $10 million to create a network of eco-lodges…

How India IRS scam cheated U.S. taxpayers

How India IRS scam cheated U.S. taxpayers In recent years, investigators in the United States, Canada, Britain and other countries have traced several organized phone frauds to Indian call centers. BY SHASHANK BENGALI LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS THANE, India — Nearly an hour into…

Trump may bring world of change to travelers

Trump may bring world of change to travelers There are plenty of questions about incoming administration’s stance on Cuban travel, fixing airports, open skies. BY JILL SCHENSUL THE RECORD/TNS Just what changes are ahead for travelers once President-elect Donald Trump takes office are as…

How ‘apocalyptic’ hurricane Matthew impacted Haiti’s tourism market

How ‘apocalyptic’ hurricane Matthew impacted Haiti’s tourism market The country is still trying to assess the financial toll to the tourist economy and overall struggling tourism brand. BY JACQUELINE CHARLES MIAMI HERALD/TNS PORT-SALUT, Haiti – The almond trees have been stripped bare, and the…

After Hurricane Matthew, Haitians hope for change in US policy

After Hurricane Matthew, Haitians hope for change in US policy BY JEN FIFIELD STATELINE.ORG / TNS WASHINGTON – A week after Hurricane Matthew tore through their home country, Haitian immigrants took to the streets of downtown Miami Oct. 14 with a plea for President Obama: Haitian…

South Africa quits international court

South Africa quits international court BY ROBYN DIXON LOS ANGELES TIMES (TNS) JOHANNESBURG – South Africa said last week that it will withdraw from the International Criminal Court, raising fears of an African exodus from a tribunal established to prosecute the…

AFTER THE STORM

AFTER THE STORM Here’s an initial report on Haiti as well as what Floridians need to know as recovery gets underway in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. COMPILED FROM STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS Hurricane Matthew pummeled Haiti, Cuba and…

South African schoolgirls provide revolutionary leadership

South African schoolgirls provide revolutionary leadership DR. MARSHA ADEBAYO AND SIKI DLANGA BLACK AGENDA REPORT Pretoria Girls High School was shaken to its core two weeks ago when Black girls attending this apartheid-era elite school challenged fundamental tenets of White supremacy. This…

JetBlue makes historic flight to Cuba

JetBlue makes historic flight to Cuba BY CHABELI HERRARA MIAMI HERALD/TNS FORT LAUDERDALE – To a fanfare of Cuban music and a water canon salute, the first commercial flight to cross the Florida Straits to Cuba in decades took off Wednesday morning,…

A welcoming home for HIV moms, kids

A welcoming home for HIV moms, kids Nkosi’s Haven is one of South Africa’s best-known centers for mothers living with HIV and orphans. BY ERIKA SCHULTZ SEATTLE TIMES/TNS JOHANNESBURG – Gail John-son shudders when she thinks of all the tiny white coffins in…

MAKING HIS LIST…

ETA NU CHAPTER / OMEGA PSI PHI FRATERNITY, INC.

