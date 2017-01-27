Jacksonville judge resigns amid impeachment threat
Hulsey accused of saying that Blacks should ‘get back on a ship and go back to…
State ends 2016 with 4.9 percent jobless rate
Florida ended 2016 with an unemployment rate that was unchanged in December and 0.2 percentage points…
Thousands participate in autism awareness event
Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame Quarterback Dan Marino hosted the seventh annual Dan Marino Foundation WalkAbout…
‘Big Weed’ takeover?
Proposed rules favor existing growers BY DARA KAM THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – Authors…
NATIONWIDE MANHUNT ENDS
Alleged killer ‘severely arrested’ Murder suspect Markeith Loyd was escorted out of Orlando Police headquarters on…
Lawson heads Visit Florida after ‘Pitbull’ shakeup
BY JIM TURNER THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA ORLANDO – Last week, the Visit Florida board…
‘Greatest Show on Earth’ ends in May
Declining attendance and rising costs cited as reasons for closing the Ringling Bros. circus. BY RYAN…
Dems pick prominent fundraiser as party chief
BY LLOYD DUNKELBERGER THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA ORLANDO – Florida Democrats picked a prominent fundraiser…
Ingoglia wins a second term as GOP chair
BY BRANDON LARRABEE THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – Following the state GOP’s strong performance…
WHAT’S IN IT FOR US?
As the state party rebuilds from its latest electoral shellacking, Black Democrats and Black-owned media outlets…
TRAGEDY IN CENTRAL FLORIDA
Orlando is in mourning again Law enforcement officers escort the body of Orlando Police Master Sgt.…
Jewish Community Centers receive bomb threats
BY DAVID J. NEAL AND CARLI TEPROFF MIAMI HERALD/TNS MIAMI – Hundreds of children, teachers and…
Hurricane Matthew claims now over $800 million
THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA Insurance claims in Florida from early October’s Hurricane Matthew have grown…
Beware of Pharaoh Trump’s ‘fake news’
cLying politicians are a lot like crackheads! One cannot stop tweeting misinformation and the other cannot stop sucking on “Damien’s D”! If you stop to think about it, one lie or one puff on a crack…
The truth about the women’s march against Trump
Donald J. Trump is clearly the most thin-skinned, self-centered and self-aggrandizing man ever elected president of the United States. This explains why he became so unnerved and unhinged last week after watching women gather in cities…
A circle of billionaires controls the planet’s wealth
The world is being strangled, smothered and starved to death by billionaires – 1,826 of them, by Forbes magazine’s count. The ever-deepening concentration of wealth that is both the logic and the inevitable result of capitalism…
‘It’s going to be America first’
Editor’s note: President Donald J. Trump delivered this inauguration speech on Jan. 20: Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: Thank you. We, the citizens…
Just what was the women’s march about?
HARRY C. ALFORD GUEST COLUMNIST First, they called it the “Women’s March on Washington,” but that was a very big understatement or misnomer. There were millions of women marching in D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Sydney,…
Let me tell you about ‘Trump Rules’
During the Michael Jordan championship runs with the Chicago Bulls in the National Basketball Association, many people felt that Jordan could do almost anything he wanted to do. Of course, Jordan could score and defend with…
Barack Obama’s ‘Excellent’ Black legacy
Throughout our history, the National Urban League has taken seriously our responsibility to hold the president of the United States accountable to the needs of urban America and communities of color. During the Great Depression, Executive…
Glades residents won’t be convenient victims
JANET TAYLOR GLADES LIVES MATTER This month, the Everglades Coalition met at a fancy waterfront resort in Fort Myers. There, they all took their parts in an elaborate play orchestrated with a few millionaires and billionaires,…
Mocking, marching, dumping Trump are not enough
#StopTheHate. #DumpTrump. #BeUngovernable. #StopTrump #NotMyPresident – as if any of them ever was. Show up and show out in D.C. this week, or in your own home town. If there’s no march or demonstration near you,…
Activists can learn from MLK’s ‘creative disruption’
When Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. envisioned the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, he envisioned all kinds of people descending on our nation’s capital, bringing demands to federal agencies. He envisioned people pushing for affordable housing,…
OWN’s church drama returns in March
BY TONYA PENDLETON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM OWN Network’s megachurch drama “Greenleaf’’ is returning for its second season. In the first season, megachurch pastor Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David) welcomed his estranged daughter Grace “Gigi’ Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge) back…
No #OscarsSoWhite this year
6 Blacks receive nominations for Academy Awards EURWEB.COM Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning with Best Drama Golden Globe winner “Moonlight” facing “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” for Best Picture. All three films also have actors…
ESPN commentator removed after ‘gorilla’ remark about tennis star
EURWEB.COM An ESPN tennis commentator learned the hard way that you don’t use the word “gorilla” or even “guerilla” when you’re trying to be cute in describing tennis superstar Venus Williams. According to ESPN, it has…
The Obamas’ best pop-culture hits
From ‘Mom Dancing’ to cameo with Boehner, the first couple gave America some funny TV moments. BY NEAL JUSTIN STAR TRIBUNE/TNS Donald Trump hosted “Saturday Night Live” early in his campaign, but no sitting or former…
TV finally shows us daily trials of successful Black man
BY MARC BERNARDIN LOS ANGELES TIMES TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE When Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, the responses — especially from those who voted for Hillary Clinton, double-especially from those white men who voted Democrat…
Nine days of arts, culture, heritage in Eatonville
Highlights of the annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival will include a national conference on communities of color in 21st-century America as well as performances by legendary artists. COMPILED BY FLORIDA COURIER STAFF The 28th Annual Zora…
Beyoncé, Springsteen post top-grossing tours of 2016
BY RANDY LEWIS LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band navigated “The River” 35th anniversary tour all the way to the bank in 2016, pulling in $268.3 million globally to score the top-grossing…
Edmonds to host ‘Queen Boss’ on Centric
BY NY MAGEE EURWEB.COM Tracey Edmonds is teaming with Centric for a new eight-episode series called “Queen Boss,” which aims to find the sharpest African-American female entrepreneurs and have them compete for the business opportunity of…
‘Hidden Figures’ a crowd-pleaser in the best way
BY KENNETH TURAN LOS ANGELES TIMES TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE LOS ANGELES – Like the calculating women whose lives it celebrates, “Hidden Figures” knows what it’s doing. A Grade-A Hollywood crowd-pleaser that happily celebrates its shameless moments,…
Professor delivers smart book about sci-fi writer
BY JIM HIGGINS MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE Reading Gerry Canavan’s “Octavia E. Butler” is like opening up a second screen on this great American writer. Not only does Canavan explicate the sources, patterns and…
NOW WHAT?
Florida Courier publisher Charles W. Cherry II provides a partial list of next steps for Black America. BY CHARLES W. CHERRY II, ESQ. THE FLORIDA COURIER Now that “King Don” – that’s what I’ll call him…
CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY
Civil rights ‘royalty’ recognized On Feb. 1, the U.S. Postal Service will kick off 2017’s Black History Month with the issuance of the Dorothy Height Forever stamp to honor the civil rights legend. Height led the…
Off to a quick start
Trump targets Obamacare, immigration COMPILED FROM WIRE REPORTS WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump took a symbolic step aimed at his predecessor’s signature achievement on his first day in the Oval Office, directing federal agencies to take…
Empowered and trained to seek elected office
After the Jan. 21 march, hundreds of women learn how to run for office. BY VERA BERGENGRUEN TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE WASHINGTON – The day after the Women’s March brought half a million people to Washington, 500…
White women’s support of Trump still a thorny issue
BY HANNAH ALLAM TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE WASHINGTON — In a small clearing amid the busloads of protesters in Washington Saturday, a group of activists held up large portraits of Black women and called out names: Tanisha…
THE ERA ENDS
A reflective and optimistic Barack Obama walks away from the White House after a flurry of last-minute activity. COMPILED FROM WIRE REPORTS WASHINGTON – President Barack Obama offered a parting message of hope in his final…
‘Big Weed’ takeover?
Proposed rules favor existing growers BY DARA KAM THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – Authors of Florida’s voter-approved constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana are blasting proposed rules to regulate the cannabis industry. The…
Women’s march isn’t just about Trump
Organizers are calling it a movement to bring awareness to a variety of concerns. BY VERA BERGENGRUEN TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE WASHINGTON – The day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president, an estimated 200,000 people from…
After feud with Lewis, Trump meets with MLK III
BY CATHLEEN DECKER LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS WASHINGTON — Donald Trump met with Martin Luther King III on Monday, a holiday commemorating the life of King’s father, which this year was marked by Trump’s quarrel with Rep.…
Country club member resigns over debate about denying Obama membership
EURWEB An exclusive country club in Maryland is debating whether to allow President Obama membership in his retirement should he ever apply. The controversy has caused one lifelong member to sever ties with the club with…
Cuba reaching out to world for foreign investors
BY MIMI WHITEFIELD MIAMI HERALD/TNS MIAMI — For $2.5 million, a foreign investor can help create an international equestrian club in the province of Havana or plunk down $10 million to create a network of eco-lodges…
How India IRS scam cheated U.S. taxpayers
In recent years, investigators in the United States, Canada, Britain and other countries have traced several organized phone frauds to Indian call centers. BY SHASHANK BENGALI LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS THANE, India — Nearly an hour into…
Trump may bring world of change to travelers
There are plenty of questions about incoming administration’s stance on Cuban travel, fixing airports, open skies. BY JILL SCHENSUL THE RECORD/TNS Just what changes are ahead for travelers once President-elect Donald Trump takes office are as…
How ‘apocalyptic’ hurricane Matthew impacted Haiti’s tourism market
The country is still trying to assess the financial toll to the tourist economy and overall struggling tourism brand. BY JACQUELINE CHARLES MIAMI HERALD/TNS PORT-SALUT, Haiti – The almond trees have been stripped bare, and the…
After Hurricane Matthew, Haitians hope for change in US policy
BY JEN FIFIELD STATELINE.ORG / TNS WASHINGTON – A week after Hurricane Matthew tore through their home country, Haitian immigrants took to the streets of downtown Miami Oct. 14 with a plea for President Obama: Haitian…
South Africa quits international court
BY ROBYN DIXON LOS ANGELES TIMES (TNS) JOHANNESBURG – South Africa said last week that it will withdraw from the International Criminal Court, raising fears of an African exodus from a tribunal established to prosecute the…
AFTER THE STORM
Here’s an initial report on Haiti as well as what Floridians need to know as recovery gets underway in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. COMPILED FROM STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS Hurricane Matthew pummeled Haiti, Cuba and…
South African schoolgirls provide revolutionary leadership
DR. MARSHA ADEBAYO AND SIKI DLANGA BLACK AGENDA REPORT Pretoria Girls High School was shaken to its core two weeks ago when Black girls attending this apartheid-era elite school challenged fundamental tenets of White supremacy. This…
JetBlue makes historic flight to Cuba
BY CHABELI HERRARA MIAMI HERALD/TNS FORT LAUDERDALE – To a fanfare of Cuban music and a water canon salute, the first commercial flight to cross the Florida Straits to Cuba in decades took off Wednesday morning,…
A welcoming home for HIV moms, kids
Nkosi’s Haven is one of South Africa’s best-known centers for mothers living with HIV and orphans. BY ERIKA SCHULTZ SEATTLE TIMES/TNS JOHANNESBURG – Gail John-son shudders when she thinks of all the tiny white coffins in…
‘Big Weed’ takeover?
Proposed rules favor existing growers BY DARA KAM THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – Authors of Florida’s…
NATIONWIDE MANHUNT ENDS
Alleged killer ‘severely arrested’ Murder suspect Markeith Loyd was escorted out of Orlando Police headquarters on Jan. 17…
OWN’s church drama returns in March
BY TONYA PENDLETON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM OWN Network’s megachurch drama “Greenleaf’’ is returning for its second season. In the first…
No #OscarsSoWhite this year
6 Blacks receive nominations for Academy Awards EURWEB.COM Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning with Best Drama…