Perry ends ‘senior justice’ role
Retired Florida Supreme Court Justice James E.C. Perry will end his service as a “senior” justice…
Speaker asks Trump for more cooperation on refugees
THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA Saying the state House is “seriously re-evaluating Florida’s role” in refugee-resettlement…
Accused Fort Lauderdale airport shooter pleads not guilty
BY PAULA MCMAHON SUN SENTINEL/TNS FORT LAUDERDALE – The Iraq War veteran charged with killing five…
‘Standing your ground’ may get easier
BY JIM TURNER THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – A controversial measure that would shift…
Jacksonville judge resigns amid impeachment threat
Hulsey accused of saying that Blacks should ‘get back on a ship and go back to…
State ends 2016 with 4.9 percent jobless rate
Florida ended 2016 with an unemployment rate that was unchanged in December and 0.2 percentage points…
Thousands participate in autism awareness event
Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame Quarterback Dan Marino hosted the seventh annual Dan Marino Foundation WalkAbout…
THE ERA ENDS
A reflective and optimistic Barack Obama walks away from the White House after a flurry of…
‘Big Weed’ takeover?
Proposed rules favor existing growers BY DARA KAM THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – Authors…
NATIONWIDE MANHUNT ENDS
Alleged killer ‘severely arrested’ Murder suspect Markeith Loyd was escorted out of Orlando Police headquarters on…
Lawson heads Visit Florida after ‘Pitbull’ shakeup
BY JIM TURNER THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA ORLANDO – Last week, the Visit Florida board…
‘Greatest Show on Earth’ ends in May
Declining attendance and rising costs cited as reasons for closing the Ringling Bros. circus. BY RYAN…
Dems pick prominent fundraiser as party chief
BY LLOYD DUNKELBERGER THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA ORLANDO – Florida Democrats picked a prominent fundraiser…
Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 292
Kenny Kinsler, 1955-2016 – As 2017 begins, I’m writing another obituary for another schoolmate. This time, it’s my high school basketball teammate Kenny Kinsler, who died last week at age 61. He was a year ahead…
Donald Trump’s immigration ignorance
The president’s recent executive order was allegedly a political policy aimed at making Americans safe by banning entry into the United States by people from seven predominately Muslim countries that seek to enter U.S. cities. Terrorism…
It’s time for sustained persistence
Listening to all the Black chatter about the post-Obama era, all the indignation, the whining, and the lamenting Trump, makes me think about the Standing Rock protest and standoff in North Dakota. In April 2016, Standing…
‘The Wall’ will stop more than illegal immigration
HARRY C. ALFORD GUEST COLUMNIST “The Wall” along our southern border will indeed be built. It is at least 30 years overdue. Mexico does a lot of serious and legal trading with the United States. In…
All hail Serena, the greatest athlete ever!
Serena Williams had tennis fans in suspended animation until last month’s “Saturday Down Under.” She won her seventh Australian Open singles title and reclaimed the No. 1 world ranking with a 6-4, 6-4 victory last over…
Corporate ‘hooker’ Booker is Establishment’s opposition to Trump
After eight years of the center-right Obama administration, the Democratic Party lost the White House to Donald Trump. Democrats are, as Doug Henwood points out, just as much a ruling class party as Republicans, though they…
Flint’s 1,000-plus days without safe drinking water
Flint, Mich., a city that used to be famous for producing cars but gained notoriety almost three years ago for its poisoned water supply, last week marked its 1,000th day without clean drinking water. Nevertheless, the 100,000 mostly…
Beware of Pharaoh Trump’s ‘fake news’
cLying politicians are a lot like crackheads! One cannot stop tweeting misinformation and the other cannot stop sucking on “Damien’s D”! If you stop to think about it, one lie or one puff on a crack…
The truth about the women’s march against Trump
Donald J. Trump is clearly the most thin-skinned, self-centered and self-aggrandizing man ever elected president of the United States. This explains why he became so unnerved and unhinged last week after watching women gather in cities…
A circle of billionaires controls the planet’s wealth
The world is being strangled, smothered and starved to death by billionaires – 1,826 of them, by Forbes magazine’s count. The ever-deepening concentration of wealth that is both the logic and the inevitable result of capitalism…
From FAMU to fictional GAMU
Anika Noni Rose talks about career, role as college president in new BET series BY MAKEDA EASTER LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS Anika Noni Rose is ready for more. Her career began in theater, and in 2004 she…
OWN’s church drama returns in March
BY TONYA PENDLETON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM OWN Network’s megachurch drama “Greenleaf’’ is returning for its second season. In the first season, megachurch pastor Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David) welcomed his estranged daughter Grace “Gigi’ Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge) back…
No #OscarsSoWhite this year
6 Blacks receive nominations for Academy Awards EURWEB.COM Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning with Best Drama Golden Globe winner “Moonlight” facing “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” for Best Picture. All three films also have actors…
ESPN commentator removed after ‘gorilla’ remark about tennis star
EURWEB.COM An ESPN tennis commentator learned the hard way that you don’t use the word “gorilla” or even “guerilla” when you’re trying to be cute in describing tennis superstar Venus Williams. According to ESPN, it has…
The Obamas’ best pop-culture hits
From ‘Mom Dancing’ to cameo with Boehner, the first couple gave America some funny TV moments. BY NEAL JUSTIN STAR TRIBUNE/TNS Donald Trump hosted “Saturday Night Live” early in his campaign, but no sitting or former…
TV finally shows us daily trials of successful Black man
BY MARC BERNARDIN LOS ANGELES TIMES TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE When Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, the responses — especially from those who voted for Hillary Clinton, double-especially from those white men who voted Democrat…
Nine days of arts, culture, heritage in Eatonville
Highlights of the annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival will include a national conference on communities of color in 21st-century America as well as performances by legendary artists. COMPILED BY FLORIDA COURIER STAFF The 28th Annual Zora…
Beyoncé, Springsteen post top-grossing tours of 2016
BY RANDY LEWIS LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band navigated “The River” 35th anniversary tour all the way to the bank in 2016, pulling in $268.3 million globally to score the top-grossing…
Edmonds to host ‘Queen Boss’ on Centric
BY NY MAGEE EURWEB.COM Tracey Edmonds is teaming with Centric for a new eight-episode series called “Queen Boss,” which aims to find the sharpest African-American female entrepreneurs and have them compete for the business opportunity of…
‘Hidden Figures’ a crowd-pleaser in the best way
BY KENNETH TURAN LOS ANGELES TIMES TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE LOS ANGELES – Like the calculating women whose lives it celebrates, “Hidden Figures” knows what it’s doing. A Grade-A Hollywood crowd-pleaser that happily celebrates its shameless moments,…
CRISIS AND DRAMA
Donald Trump picks a Supreme Court nominee, then picks a fight with Iran, as his new administration lurches along. Editor’s note: Part 2 of Publisher Charles W. Cherry II’s series on ‘What’s next for Black America’…
Christmas in Talladega
HBCU raises $670,000 from Fox News viewers BY BROOKIE MADISON HOWARD UNIVERSITY NEWS SERVICE VIA THE TRICE EDNEY NEWS WIRE TALLADEGA, ALA. – At Talladega College, a tiny historically Black institution 55 miles east of Birmingham,…
BLACK HISTORY MONTH 2017
ZORA! Festival concludes in Eatonville ZORA!Fest participants enjoyed themselves as nine days of events ended on Jan. 29, just before Black History Month kicked off. Other events are happening around the state throughout the month of…
Court says Uber drivers are on their own
BY DARA KAM THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE – Siding with the San Francisco-based technology giant, a Florida appeals court Wednesday upheld a decision by Gov. Rick Scott’s administration that Uber drivers are independent contractors…
Obama carefully weighs in on refugees ban
BY MICHAEL A. MEMOLI TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama has offered his first public comment on the conduct of his successor, saying through a spokesman that he is “heartened” by public demonstrations…
Congress starting to worry about its role in Trump era
BY LISA MASCARO TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE WASHINGTON – It’s what congressional Republicans had long dreamed about: a majority in both chambers to advance conservative policies and a president from the same party to sign them into…
NOW WHAT?
Florida Courier publisher Charles W. Cherry II provides a partial list of next steps for Black America. BY CHARLES W. CHERRY II, ESQ. THE FLORIDA COURIER Now that “King Don” – that’s what I’ll call him…
Off to a quick start
Trump targets Obamacare, immigration COMPILED FROM WIRE REPORTS WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump took a symbolic step aimed at his predecessor’s signature achievement on his first day in the Oval Office, directing federal agencies to take…
Cuba reaching out to world for foreign investors
BY MIMI WHITEFIELD MIAMI HERALD/TNS MIAMI — For $2.5 million, a foreign investor can help create an international equestrian club in the province of Havana or plunk down $10 million to create a network of eco-lodges…
How India IRS scam cheated U.S. taxpayers
In recent years, investigators in the United States, Canada, Britain and other countries have traced several organized phone frauds to Indian call centers. BY SHASHANK BENGALI LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS THANE, India — Nearly an hour into…
Trump may bring world of change to travelers
There are plenty of questions about incoming administration’s stance on Cuban travel, fixing airports, open skies. BY JILL SCHENSUL THE RECORD/TNS Just what changes are ahead for travelers once President-elect Donald Trump takes office are as…
How ‘apocalyptic’ hurricane Matthew impacted Haiti’s tourism market
The country is still trying to assess the financial toll to the tourist economy and overall struggling tourism brand. BY JACQUELINE CHARLES MIAMI HERALD/TNS PORT-SALUT, Haiti – The almond trees have been stripped bare, and the…
After Hurricane Matthew, Haitians hope for change in US policy
BY JEN FIFIELD STATELINE.ORG / TNS WASHINGTON – A week after Hurricane Matthew tore through their home country, Haitian immigrants took to the streets of downtown Miami Oct. 14 with a plea for President Obama: Haitian…
South Africa quits international court
BY ROBYN DIXON LOS ANGELES TIMES (TNS) JOHANNESBURG – South Africa said last week that it will withdraw from the International Criminal Court, raising fears of an African exodus from a tribunal established to prosecute the…
AFTER THE STORM
Here’s an initial report on Haiti as well as what Floridians need to know as recovery gets underway in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. COMPILED FROM STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS Hurricane Matthew pummeled Haiti, Cuba and…
South African schoolgirls provide revolutionary leadership
DR. MARSHA ADEBAYO AND SIKI DLANGA BLACK AGENDA REPORT Pretoria Girls High School was shaken to its core two weeks ago when Black girls attending this apartheid-era elite school challenged fundamental tenets of White supremacy. This…
JetBlue makes historic flight to Cuba
BY CHABELI HERRARA MIAMI HERALD/TNS FORT LAUDERDALE – To a fanfare of Cuban music and a water canon salute, the first commercial flight to cross the Florida Straits to Cuba in decades took off Wednesday morning,…
A welcoming home for HIV moms, kids
Nkosi’s Haven is one of South Africa’s best-known centers for mothers living with HIV and orphans. BY ERIKA SCHULTZ SEATTLE TIMES/TNS JOHANNESBURG – Gail John-son shudders when she thinks of all the tiny white coffins in…
